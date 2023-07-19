scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

'Broady’s gonna get ya…' I love it: Warner admits fondness for England fans' banter song

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) Veteran Australian opener David Warner has expressed his fondness for the banter song created by England fans, which humorously references his less-than-impressive performance against his nemesis seasoned English seamer Stuart Broad.

Warner’s well-documented struggles against Stuart Broad are evident with the English pacer dismissing him a total of 17 times throughout his career.

In the Headingley Test, Broad got Warner for the 16th and 17th time in a battle that is now a decade old.

On the Vaughany and Tuffers Cricket Club podcast, Warner admitted that he enjoys the banter song that England fans sing about him adding that he relishes his rivalry with Broad and praised the pacer’s consistent ability to bowl in impeccable areas throughout the game.

“Broady’s gonna get ya. The Hollies Stand started that, I love it. I always love facing Broady. We have two left-handed opening batters and he is one of, if not the best, bowler to left-handers in today’s game. He is so good at it. Jimmy (Anderson) is there as well. These are guys we have watched and played against for a long time,” Warner was quoted by The Telegraph.

“In general these last few years his record against top order batters is incredible. Credit to him and the way he has bowled. I don’t really think about the match up, you think about the ball that’s coming at you, how you are going to score. He bowls in a great area all the time,” he added.

Warner, has now played 17 Tests across four tours in England without scoring a century, and averaging just 25 stated that England is the hardest place to bat, especially as an opening batter.

“England is definitely the hardest place to bat. In Australia the ball moves around a little bit, but more off the seam and the wicket, not in the air. Here it moves in the air and off the wicket.

“With the flatter wickets, it might sound silly but the wicket is harder, so I feel like the ball moves sharply off the wicket both ways. Finding that difficult from when I first came over here in 2013 where it was slow swing, but big swing. Now no one tries to swing the ball as much, they just try to seam it,” he said.

Warner has scored 836 runs in 33 Test innings at an average of 25.33 in England over the course of his career.

–IANS

bc/cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Laqshay Kapoor says the vibe of 'Dil Se Dil Tak' matched with Varun, Janhvi's chemistry in 'Bawaal'
Next article
New live-action adaptation of 'Masters of the Universe' officially junked
This May Also Interest You
News

New live-action adaptation of 'Masters of the Universe' officially junked

News

Laqshay Kapoor says the vibe of 'Dil Se Dil Tak' matched with Varun, Janhvi's chemistry in 'Bawaal'

News

Police search suburban Las Vegas home in connection to Tupac Shakur's murder

News

Prabhas, Rana Daggubati reach US for first glimpse of 'Project K' at SDCC

Technology

TikTok takes on Spotify and Apple, launches own music service

Technology

Parkinson's disease can quietly progress undetected for years: Study

News

​​Robert Downey Jr, Jimmy Fallon recall their unsuccessful audition for 'The Holiday'

Technology

LG unveils latest multimodal AI model for professional use

News

‘Acting wasn’t the career I chose, it chose me and I fell in love with it,’ says Genelia Deshmukh

Technology

Samsung maintains top spot in global smartphone market

Technology

Samsung teases upcoming foldables ahead of 'Galaxy Unpacked'

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz teases Abhishek Malhan saying ‘Kya Aashiqui chal rahi hai yaha pe and he blushes

News

Karan Johar’s 25 years in cinema to be honoured at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023

Sports

Healy admits Australia's 'fighting spirit' not in its usual spades during Women's Ashes

Technology

Logitech acquires custom consoles and software maker Loupedeck

News

Ranbir Kapoor calls Alia Bhatt ‘very competitive’, he avoided playing football with her

News

Nick Jonas’ post on wife Priyanka Chopra’s birthday: ‘Love Celebrating You’

Technology

Apple, Amazon fined $218 mn in Spain for restricting competition

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US