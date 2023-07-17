scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Calleri fires Sao Paulo to win over Santos

By Agency News Desk

Rio De Janeiro, July 17 (IANS) Jonathan Calleri struck twice as Sao Paulo cruised to a 4-1 home win over Santos in Brazil’s Serie A championship.

The Argentine forward put the hosts ahead from the penalty spot before heading in a second goal on the stroke of halftime, reports Xinhua.

David Fonseca extended Sao Paulo’s lead when he combined with Rodrigo Nestor and slotted a right-footed shot past goalkeeper Joao Martins 11 minutes from time.

Former AC Milan striker Alexandre Pato made it 4-0 with a cool finish after running onto Fonseca’s through ball.

The visitors pulled a goal back by converting a stoppage-time penalty after Deivid Washington was brought down by Michel Araujo.

The result lifts Sao Paulo to fourth in the 20-team standings with 25 points from 15 games, 14 points behind leaders Botafogo. Santos are 14th, nine points further back.

In other fixtures on Sunday, Coritiba drew 0-0 at Cruzeiro, Cuiaba won 1-0 at Fortaleza, Fluminense were held to a goalless home draw by Flamengo, Athletico Paranaense eased to a 2-0 home win over Bahia, and Palmeiras drew 0-0 at Internacional.

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Host Matildas call for greater women's football support on FIFA World Cup eve
Next article
There is only one king, and that is King Kohli: Yuzvendra Chahal
This May Also Interest You
Sports

There is only one king, and that is King Kohli: Yuzvendra Chahal

Sports

Host Matildas call for greater women's football support on FIFA World Cup eve

Sports

Ingebrigtsen improves 1,500m European record in Poland

Technology

Zuckerberg really burning midnight oil: Musk

Sports

Alcaraz overcomes Djokovic in five-set thriller to claim maiden Wimbledon title (Ld)

Sports

Wimbledon 2023: Alcaraz overcomes Djokovic in five-set thriller, to claim maiden grass-court major

Sports

Dhananjaya de Silva helps Sri Lanka recover from Shaheen's early blows in first Test

Sports

Diamond LeaguSteeplechaser Avinash Sable finishes sixth in Silesia, qualifies for Paris Olympics

Sports

UTT Season 4: Diya Chitale powers U Mumba TT to second straight win

Sports

Mahesh Gawali, on a successful journey from a great player to a meticulous coach

Sports

UTT Season 4: Goa Challengers look to build on winning start against Puneri Paltan

Sports

ISSF Shooting: Prithviraj Tondaiman wins bronze at Lonato Shotgun World Cup

Sports

World Aquatics C'ships: Quan, Chen extend China's winning run in diving

Sports

Asian Athletics C'ships: Jyothi, Parul win silvers as India end third with 27 medals

News

Tom Cruise's love for death-defying stunts leaves him with slew of injuries

News

Heavy metal legends Iron Maiden wrap up Milan tour

Health & Lifestyle

TN government continues to oppose NEET: Health minister

News

Karan Johar gets roasted by his kids Yash, Roohi in Insta video

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US