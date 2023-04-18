scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

CCI Classic Billiards: Pankaj Advan rolls past Gilchrist; Gujarat's Shah, Haria join Rob Hall in semis (Ld)

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) IBSF World Champion Pankaj Advani was in a class of his own as he recorded an authoritative 1201-807 win against Singapore’s former World Champion Peter Gilchrist in a quarterfinal match of the Cricket Club of India-organised Rs 10 lakh prize-money CCI Classic Invitation Billiards (time format) Championship 2023 on Tuesday.

Advani enjoyed a commanding 576-311 points lead at the end of the first one-and-half hour session in the event being organised at the CCI Sir Wilson Jones billiards hall on Tuesday evening.

Advani thus joined Gujarat challengers Rupesh Shah and Dhvaj Haria in the semifinals. Later, they were joined by Englishman Rob Hall, who overcame India’s Saurav Kothari in the last quarterfinal.

Advani, the proud winner of 25 world titles, played the ball with pinpoint accuracy and stitched together breaks of 83 and 96 before constructing a triple-century run of 376 to take a firm grip on the contest.

He later compiled breaks of 156, 181 and 196 points to maintain the big lead. Gilchrist who had a solitary century break of 132 in the first session, hit form on resumption and made a break of 317, but it was too late and he had to bow out.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, former World Champion and Indian No. 4 Shah played steadily and with clever tactics stunned India No. 2 Dhruv Sitwala of Mumbai as he cruised to an 813-445 victory after taking a sizable 417-245 points lead at the break.

On a side table, the left-handed Haria was high on confidence and played consistently to storm past an off-form Ishpreet Singh of Mumbai by recording an 1101-635 points margin of victory after racing to a 579-217 lead at the interval.

Meanwhile, Shah, who had lost to Sitwala in the semifinals of the National billiards champions last December, played with plenty of determination. Although Sitwala started with a break of 101 points to grab the initiative as he marginally raced a 100-plus points lead, Shah came roaring back and carefully constructed a break of 373 points to turn things around and take complete control. Thereafter, he played smartly to maintain the lead and with another run of 138 wrapped up the contest. On Wednesday, Shah will clash with Advani and the winner will advance to Thursday’s final.

Meanwhile, Haria showed excellent touch and compiled three double-century breaks of 241, 253 and 210 to outshine Ishpreet Singh, who is a snooker exponent but is capable of putting up a fight against the best in the business. The lanky Gujarat player led from the start and did not look back as he waltzed to victory. Haria will clash with England’s Rob Hall in Wednesday’s semifinal.

The Englishman Hall fought back to overcome Kolkatta’s Sourav Kothari 873-603 after trailing 351-436 at the short interval.

Results:

Quarterfinals: Rupesh Shah bt Dhruv Sitwala 813[373, 138]-445[101, 74, 80].

Dhvaj Haria bt Ishpreet Singh 1101[241, 253, 210, 78]-635[75, 74].

Pankaj Advani bt Peter Gilchrist 1201[83, 96, 376, 156, 181, 196]-807[71, 132, 317, 106, 83].

Rob Hall bt Sourav Kothari 873[142, 107, 91, 94, 83]-603[216, 139, 103].

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
India U-17 boys begin Spain tour with match against Atletico de Madrid U-17
Next article
School timing changed again in Patna amid severe heat
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Batters weren't proactive in getting 20-30 more runs, admits PBKS's Brad Haddin

News

'Teri Meri Doriyaan': Sahiba's equation with Angad going to change with Seerat's entry

News

Asees Kaur's latest track spills over with 'I-don't-give-a-damn' attitude

News

'There's thin line between intimate & vulgar,' says Zayn Ibad Khan of 'Aashiqana'

News

After Hindi & Telugu films, Rukshar Dhillon goes back to Punjabi cinema

Health & Lifestyle

US launches new programme to boost Covid vaccines, therapies development

Technology

Microsoft adds AI-powered Bing to SwiftKey app on iOS, Android

Others

Zoya Jaan: A social media sensation and influential personality in the entertainment industry

Health & Lifestyle

Indian startup develops AI-based blood test to detect 32 cancers early

Technology

iPhone 15 Pro may feature physical instead of solid-state buttons

Sports

The entire nation was united to watch IPL: Ravi Shastri recalls first day of the league

Technology

Intel, ARM reach joint chip manufacturing deal

Health & Lifestyle

TN health dept on vigil as fresh Covid-19 cases touch 432

News

Ajith Kumar helps young mum at London airport, carries her bag

News

Biopic 'Sumo Didi' follows story of India's only female Sumo wrestler, Hetal Dave

Sports

IPL 2023: Rana, Rinku fifties in vain as SRH beat KKR by 23 runs

Sports

Monte Carlo Masters: Rune claws past Sinner to enter final; sets up summit clash with Rublev

News

Kangana Ranaut reacts to old clip of Karan Johar saying he isn’t ‘interested in working with her’

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US