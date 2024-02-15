Champions League: Mbappe, Barcola power PSG to win over Real Sociedad

Paris, Feb 15 (IANS) Kylian Mbappe and Bradley Barcola scored second-half goals to give Paris Saint-Germain a resounding 2-0 win over Real Sociedad in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie.

The first 45 minutes were quiet on Wednesday night, with PSG registering four total shots and Real Sociedad recording five total shots. Neither team broke the scoreless deadlock despite their efforts as they headed into halftime.

PSG’s attack would come to life in the second half. The Parisians had ten total shots in the final 45 minutes, and eventually, the goals came. Mbappe opened the scoring off a corner kick, and the Ligue 1 side wouldn’t stop there.

“We’re happy with the result. We wanted to win at home, that was the objective. Now we have another game to play. Before, we have three in the league. We are happy now, but the job is not done.”

Minutes later, Bradley Barcola added the second goal of the contest, ensuring PSG will head into the second leg at the Anoeta with a 2-0 aggregate lead.

“My goodness, how we had to suffer. I want to congratulate Real Sociedad, who are a great team and competed amazingly. I had a lot of excitement to go up against a fellow Spaniard in Imanol, and they dominated the first half. I cannot even begin to think about the return leg yet,” PSG coach Luis Enrique said.

The pivotal second leg between the two sides is scheduled for March 5.

