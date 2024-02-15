HomeWorldSports

Champions League: Mbappe, Barcola power PSG to win over Real Sociedad

By Agency News Desk

Paris, Feb 15 (IANS) Kylian Mbappe and Bradley Barcola scored second-half goals to give Paris Saint-Germain a resounding 2-0 win over Real Sociedad in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie.

The first 45 minutes were quiet on Wednesday night, with PSG registering four total shots and Real Sociedad recording five total shots. Neither team broke the scoreless deadlock despite their efforts as they headed into halftime.

PSG’s attack would come to life in the second half. The Parisians had ten total shots in the final 45 minutes, and eventually, the goals came. Mbappe opened the scoring off a corner kick, and the Ligue 1 side wouldn’t stop there.

“We’re happy with the result. We wanted to win at home, that was the objective. Now we have another game to play. Before, we have three in the league. We are happy now, but the job is not done.”

Minutes later, Bradley Barcola added the second goal of the contest, ensuring PSG will head into the second leg at the Anoeta with a 2-0 aggregate lead.

“My goodness, how we had to suffer. I want to congratulate Real Sociedad, who are a great team and competed amazingly. I had a lot of excitement to go up against a fellow Spaniard in Imanol, and they dominated the first half. I cannot even begin to think about the return leg yet,” PSG coach Luis Enrique said.

The pivotal second leg between the two sides is scheduled for March 5.

–IANS

bc/

Previous article
Shark Tank India 3: Hyperlab's Helios pits all Sharks against each other, bags Rs 25 lakh deal
Next article
Allu Arjun represents Indian cinema in global market with 'Pushpa: The Rise' as he attends Berlinale
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US