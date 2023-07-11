scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

China announces strong table tennis squad for Hangzhou Asian Games

By Agency News Desk

Beijing, July 10 (IANS) China, the dominant force in Asian Games, announced the country’s table tennis squad for the Hangzhou Asian Games, featuring star players like Wang Chuqin, Fan Zhendong, Ma Long, Sun Yingsha and Chen Meng.

In an announcement, the Chinese Table Tennis Association (CTTA) said that based on the latest International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) world rankings from July 4, China’s coaching group took into consideration players’ styles and techniques, the arrangement of different events, and players’ results against main opponents.

The men’s team consists of Wang Chuqin, Fan Zhendong, Ma Long, Lin Gaoyuan and Liang Jingkun, while the women’s team comprises Sun Yingsha, Wang Yidi, Chen Meng, Wang Manyu and Chen Xingtong, reports Xinhua.

The top two ranked players Wang Chuqin and Fan Zhendong will represent China in the men’s singles, while the women’s singles participants are Sun Yingsha and Wang Yidi.

As for the doubles events, reigning world champions Wang Chuqin and Fan Zhendong will compete in the men’s doubles, along with Lin Gaoyuan and Liang Jingkun. The women’s doubles contestants are Sun Yingsha and Wang Manyu, who claimed the title at the World Championships in 2019 and 2021, and Chen Meng and Wang Yidi, winners at the 2023 Worlds in Durban, South Africa.

Two-time world champions Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha will feature in the mixed doubles, alongside Lin Gaoyuan and Wang Yidi.

“The Hangzhou Asian Games plays a pivotal role in our preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. I believe that my players can win at last on home soil,” commented Li Sun, chief coach of China’s table tennis team.

Discussing players competing in several events, Li added, “Our players may compete in different events at the Paris Olympic Games, so the Asian Games will be a good test for them on how to adjust themselves between different categories and maintain fitness.”

The Hangzhou Asian Games will be held from September 23 to October 8.

China dominated table tennis at the Asian Games with 129 medals including 66 gold, 37 silver and 26 bronze. Japan are the second most successful team with 80 medals including 20 gold, 18 silver and 42 bronze.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Bengaluru FC in Group C as 24 teams divided into six groups for 132nd Durand Cup
Next article
Badminton: PM Modi, others hail Lakshya Sen for winning first title of the season
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Wimbledon 2023: Ons Jabeur, Aryna Sabalenka sail into quarterfinals

Sports

District police, administrators meet to discuss high-level security for MotoGP Bharat

Sports

Badminton: PM Modi, others hail Lakshya Sen for winning first title of the season

Sports

Bengaluru FC in Group C as 24 teams divided into six groups for 132nd Durand Cup

Sports

Wimbledon 2023:Djokovic survives tough moments, finishes off Hurkacz to reach quarters; Eubanks stuns Tsitsipas

Sports

Wimbledon 2023: Rohan Bopanna and his partner reach pre-quarters in men's doubles

Sports

Abhishek, Sabi elected president, secretary of DSJA

Sports

Wimbledon 2023: Medvedev, Rybakina reach quarterfinals as Lehecka, Haddad Maia retire

Sports

SAFF Championship triumph a demonstration ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,of Indian football's growth in stature, says Dr Shaji Prabhakaran

Sports

Lonato World Cup Shotgun: Ganemat Sekhon begins well in women's skeet championship

Sports

World Esports C'ships: India’s DOTA 2 squad set to kick off Asian qualifiers

Sports

Nikhil, Ronit off to flying start in Junior Boys' National Boxing Championships

Sports

Wimbledon: Madison Keys halts Mirra Andreeva's dream run to enter quarterfinals

Sports

Asian junior badminton c'ships: India lose to Indonesia, end their team event campaign in quarters

Sports

Wanindu Hasaranga, Colin Munro among retained players for Desert Vipers in ILT20 ahead of season two

Sports

Zaheer Khan, Ishant Sharma, Wasim Jaffer among prominent names for India-West Indies Tests coverage on JioCinema

Sports

Justin Langer in line for Lucknow Super Giants' head coach role: Reports

Sports

Never had a more special moment than that in my cricket career, says Gavaskar on a 1983 WC triumph

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US