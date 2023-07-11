scorecardresearch
Chinese footballer Xiao Yuyi looks forward to her World Cup debut in Australia

Adelaide, July 11 (IANS) Chinese footballer Xiao Yuyi shared her excitement about playing in the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the first time.

Monday afternoon saw the Chinese national football team continue their training in Adelaide, the capital city of South Australia, reports Xinhua.

Wang Shuang, a player for Racing Louisville FC in the US National Women’s Soccer League, arrived in the morning to join the team’s training.

This signifies that all 23 players on China’s roster for the 2023 World Cup have arrived at the Team Base Camp in Adelaide. The tournament, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, runs from July 20 through August 20.

During the training session, Xiao, who debuted in the Australian women’s football top flight last season with Adelaide United, expressed her desire to make her dream come true in the city she once called home.

“I think I am quite familiar with this city. The biggest change is the weather, as the temperature fluctuates quite a bit from summer to winter,” she told Xinhua, noting the seasonal change between the northern and southern hemispheres.

“After two days of adjustment and training, I feel that my physical condition has improved.”

Xiao, a 27-year-old forward, is versatile, playing either wide or as a second striker for the team.

She scored the winning goal in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women’s Asian Cup final last year when China rallied from a 2-0 deficit to defeat South Korea 3-2 and claim the trophy.

Discussing the World Cup, Xiao acknowledged its unique significance for every football player.

“I think it is the highest-level international competition, which has been my dream since I was a child,” she shared.

“I hope I have more opportunities to play, and then give my all to aid the team in achieving good results.”

The World Cup will see only the top two teams from the eight groups advance to the round of 16. This is the first time that women’s football’s leading tournament will expand to a 32-team format.

China, having reached the round of 16 at the 2019 World Cup in France, this time finds itself in Group D alongside England, Denmark, and Haiti.

