Cooch Behar Trophy: Prakhar Chaturvedi slams 400 run in the finals, shatters 25-year old Yuvraj Singh record

Shivamogga, Jan 15 (IANS) Prakhar Chaturvedi etched his name into the annals of Indian cricket history by scoring the first quadruple century in the final of the Cooch Behar Trophy, India’s premier multi-day tournament for Under-19 men against Mumbai.

Breaking Yuvraj Singh’s record for the highest individual score in a Cooch Behar Trophy final, Chaturvedi had not only secured a victory for Karnataka on the basis of the first-innings lead but had also etched his name in the cricketing lore. His 404 not out now stood as the second-highest individual score in the tournament’s history, a feat that demanded respect and admiration.

The previous highest score in a Cooch Behar Trophy final match was by Yuvraj, back in December 1999, when he scored 358 in Punjab’s win (on first-innings lead) over a Bihar side that included, among others, MS Dhoni. Vijay Zol 451 not out for Maharashtra against Assam in the 2011-12 season remains the highest individual score in the tournament.

The match began with Karnataka responding to Mumbai’s first-innings total of 380, and as the cricketing gods would have it, Chaturvedi found himself at the forefront of the charge. Opening the innings alongside Karthik SU, the duo crafted a century stand, setting the tone for what was to follow. Karthik, too, contributed a well-fought fifty, but it was the partnership that Chaturvedi forged with Harshil Dharmani that would become the stuff of legends.

Chaturvedi and Dharmani combined forces to add a staggering 290 runs for the second wicket, dismantling Mumbai’s hopes and taking Karnataka past their total. Dharmani’s robust 169 complemented Chaturvedi’s relentless assault. Boundaries flowed, milestones were surpassed, and the Shivamogga crowd found itself witnessing a batting masterclass.

The record books were under siege as Chaturvedi’s monumental knock unfolded. With two other half-centuries from Karthikeya KP and Hardik Raj, Chaturvedi held firm at the crease, playing a captain’s innings. The scoreboard painted a picture of dominance – Karnataka towering at 890 for 8.

