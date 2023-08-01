scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Cricket Australia congratulates Pat Cummins & Co. for winning WTC title, retaining Ashes

By Agency News Desk

Canberra, Aug 1 (IANS) Cricket Australia (CA) on Tuesday congratulated the Australian senior men’s team on its successful tour of England during which it won the World Test Championship (WTC) title for the first time.

On the three-month-long tour of England, the Australians completed a unique double — winning their maiden World Test Championship title and retaining the Ashes. The Ashes series finished tied 2-2 after England won the fifth Test at The Oval on Monday.

The Ashes and World Test Championship victories comprised an exciting and physically demanding period in which the Australians played six Test matches in eight weeks, Cricket Australia said in a release on Tuesday.

“We are all enormously proud of Pat Cummins and his team for all they have achieved on their tour of England,” Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia, chief executive, said:

“The squad was determined to return with the World Test Championship trophy and the Ashes, and to achieve both objectives in often difficult conditions against world-class opposition and in front of extremely passionate and occasionally hostile crowds, is a credit to all the players and support staff,” he was quoted as saying in a release.

Hockley said the series lived up to the billing of one of the greatest rivalries in cricket.

“Both the men’s and women’s Ashes have been epic series that has captured the imagination of the cricketing world and lived up to the billing of one of the greatest rivalries in world sport. They will no doubt inspire lots of boys and girls to pick up a bat and ball this summer,” he said.

He also congratulated the England team for its enterprising play in the series.

“I would also like to congratulate England, whose enterprising play has helped to make these such memorable series, and particularly retiring fast-bowler Stuart Broad who has been such a formidable opponent and competitor over many years,” he added.

Hockley said Cricket Australia is already looking forward to hosting England for the return series in 2025-26.

–IANS

bsk


0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Shai Hope, Oshane Thomas return as West Indies name squad for T20I series against India
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Shai Hope, Oshane Thomas return as West Indies name squad for T20I series against India

Technology

X sign taken down from headquarters following complaints

Technology

Chandrayaan-3: Next stop Moon with successful insertion into TransLunar orbit

Sports

Mumbai City FC defeat PT Prachuap FC in Pre-Season Friendly in Thailand

Sports

Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad gets winning send-off as England beat Australia by 49 runs; draw series 2-2

Sports

World University Games: China keeps leading, S. Korea overtakes Japan on Day 3 (roundup)

Sports

Afghanistan to host Pakistan for a three-match ODI Series in Sri Lanka ahead of Asia Cup

Sports

World University Games: Aishwary Tomar bags twin gold; Avneet, Bisla grab one each as India claims six medals

Sports

Ashes 2023: Ricky Ponting calls for ball change in Australia’s chase to be 'investigated'

Technology

New vaccine may prevent, reduce impact of Alzheimer’s disease: Study

Sports

Bumrah to make comeback as India’s captain for T20I series against Ireland, Prasidh also returns (ld)

News

'Oppenheimer', running on far fewer screens, leads 'Rocky Aur Rani' in box-office race

Sports

Fifa Women's World Cup: Australia, Nigeria progress as Canada knocked out

Sports

Bumrah set to make comeback as India’s captain for T20I series against Ireland, Prasidh also returns

Sports

Ashes 2023: Laws of cricket explain why Ben Stokes’ catch of Steve Smith was deemed not out

News

Big B says 'new beginning' as 'KBC 15' theme tune changed, new lifeline introduced

News

Jr NTR begins shoot of 'intense' water sequence for 'Devara'

Sports

WI v IND: Virat Kohli to be available for third ODI amidst speculation about his absence

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US