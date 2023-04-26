scorecardresearch
Cricket's greatest moments in digital wallet: Technology enabling fans to futureproof their memories

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) If you are a cricket fan from the 90s who likes to regale your family and friends with the “I was there” moments, technology has made it even more memorable.

Monday was a big day for cricket crazy India as her favorite son celebrated his golden birthday. We all have our cherished memories of our favorite legends, be it Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni or Rohit Sharma. Well the good news is that all these memories can now be owned by cricket fans and can be readily accessed from their digital wallets.

Cricket has been at the forefront of using technology to connect fans with the sport. FanCraze is making it possible for fans to own their favorite slices of cricket history by leveraging blockchain technology and by creating digital collectibles of the best moments from international events.

Fans can now own iconic moments from the Master Blaster’s journey as well as other legendary moments including MS Dhoni’s famous last ball six at the Wankhede, Virat Kohli’s unforgettable sixes against Pakistan at the MCG last year, or Rohit Sharma’s five hundreds in a single tournament in 2019.

Fans can also collect player cards of current day superstars including Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shubman Gill, and Yuzvendra Chahal, amongst others.

FanCraze is the exclusive and official partner of the ICC, ACC, SA20, as well as 15 English counties. The company recently announced its official digital collectibles partnership with five IPL teams including the Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants, SunRisers Hyderabad, and Rajasthan Royals.

Get your first digital collectibles from the extensive collection at www.fancraze.com

Agency News Desk
