scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

'Curran is one of those players who can come back and win us a game', says PBKS bowling coach Charl Langeveldt

By Agency News Desk

Kolkata, May 9 (IANS) Punjab Kings (PBKS) bowling coach Charl Langeveldt lent his support to under-fire all-rounder Sam Curran after another poor show and asserted that the English cricketer is someone who can come back strongly and win games for the team.

Curran returned with the figures of 0/44 from three overs in the match against KKR at Eden Gardens on Monday. Chasing 180, Kolkata needed 26 to win off the last two overs, smashing Sam Curran for 3 sixes in the 19th over to take KKR close to the win.

“He’s a winner. You want to back him. He’s our senior bowler as well, you can have days like this. He’s one of those players who can come back and win us a game. It’s just about going back to the drawing board, keep it as simple as possible,” Langeveldt said during the post-match press conference.

Curran became the costliest cricketer ever to be bought by any franchise of IPL in its 15-year history. He was roped in by PBKS for a whopping INR 18.5 crore.

The English cricketer, who became the costliest player ever to be bought by any franchise of IPL in its 15-year history, managed to pick just seven wickets from 11 games and has an economy rate of 10.28.

Langeveldt also lavished praise on Russell for his quickfire knock of 42 in 23 balls and said: “He’s always a massive player, a game-changer. We wanted to keep him quiet and tried to bowl outside his hitting zone.”

–IANS

bc/cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Minor League Cricket Championship is important for the future of American cricket, says Corey Anderson
Next article
After India, WhatsApp launches feature to pay businesses within chat in Singapore
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Another crypto exchange Bittrex files for bankruptcy

Technology

After India, WhatsApp launches feature to pay businesses within chat in Singapore

Sports

Minor League Cricket Championship is important for the future of American cricket, says Corey Anderson

News

'Adipurush' actor Devdatta Nage recalls chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' before shooting

Technology

IIT Mandi team to turn agriculture residue, paper waste to useful chemicals

News

‘Adipurush’ Trailer Drops, Fans Brace for an Epic Blockbuster

Sports

IPL 2023: Injured Archer returns home for rehabilitation, MI names Chirs Jordan as his replacement (Ld)

Technology

Hiring in startups up in April, despite 6% annual drop in e-recruitment: Report

Technology

GSMA fined $224K over biometrics ID checks of attendees at MWC 2021

News

Daisy Shah on 'KKK 13': Trying to test my strength, patience and limits

News

Tom Cruise enjoys conversation with Shakira at Formula One Miami Grand Prix

News

Saffron flags, 'Jai Shri Ram' chants in movie hall prior to 'Adipurush' trailer launch

Health & Lifestyle

Samsung Galaxy Watch's Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification feature cleared by FDA

Health & Lifestyle

Parvovirus outbreak among dogs in Lucknow

Health & Lifestyle

Sewer workers to have insurance cover in UP

News

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to get engaged on this date; Fans say Rajneeti se Parineeti tak

News

5 reasons to watch ‘Rosh’ – will keep you on the edge of your seat

Sports

IPL 2023: 'I get goosebumps seeing him doing what he's been doing', Russell hails Rinku after KKR clinch thriller

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US