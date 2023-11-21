David Warner to skip India T20Is after Australia's World Cup triumph

Vizag, Nov 21 (IANS) Australia will miss one of their most formidable batters during their T20I series against India, as veteran opener David Warner will head back home after the country’s ODI World Cup victory.

Warner, who was Australia’s leading run-scorer with 535 at 48.63 during their successful World Cup campaign, was expected to stay in the sub-continent and take part in the T20I series against India, starting from November 23, but has instead opted to head home ahead of his final Test summer.

“Selectors decided Warner would return home on the back of a successful yet demanding World Cup campaign,” Cricket Australia said in a statement.

Emerging all-rounder Aaron Hardie joined the Aussie squad as a replacement for Warner.

Warner’s withdrawal means just seven of Australia’s World Cup-winning ODI squad with remain in India for the series – Sean Abbott, Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Smith, Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa – as well as reserve spinner Tanveer Sangha.

Steve Smith appears as a possible contender to step into Warner’s position at the top of the order for the upcoming five-match series commencing in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. Additionally, the touring party includes Travis Head and Matt Short, both incumbents in consideration for the role.

The first T20I of the five-game series commences in Vishakhapatnam on Thursday.

Australia T20 squad: Matthew Wade (c), Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

1st T20I: November 23, Vishakhapatnam

2nd T20I: November 26, Thiruvananthapuram

3rd T20I: November 28, Guwahati

4th T20I: December 1, Raipur

5th T20I: December 3, Bengaluru

–IANS

bc/