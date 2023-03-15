scorecardresearch
David Warner's availability for Mumbai ODI against India to be assessed: Report

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) With Australia all set to play three ODIs against India starting from Friday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the availability of left-handed opener David Warner is set to be assessed by the visitors.

As per a report in The Sydney Morning Herald, Warner will be examined by the Australian medical staff after batting in the nets before a final call is made on his availability for the opening game of the three-match series.

“They will look at Dave in Mumbai for game one and make a call from there,” a team spokesman was quoted as saying in the report.

Warner was ruled out of Australia’s tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series midway through the second Test in New Delhi due to a concussion. He had picked up a hairline fracture in his elbow too.

The report added that while eight members of the Australia one-day squad arrived in India on Friday and trained in Ahmedabad, Warner joined the squad in Mumbai on Monday following two final rehabilitation sessions on his elbow before departing Australia.

“He’s recovered from his injury, so we’ll see Dave back in Australian colours on the 17th and we’ll go from there,” Australia head coach Andrew McDonald was quoted as saying in the report.

Warner’s Test form has been a concern since 2022, making just 607 runs at an average of 26.39 in 14 matches, including a double-century in the Boxing Day Test against South Africa last year.

With Australia sealing a spot in the World Test Championship final, to be held at The Oval in London from June 7-11, Warner is expected to play the prestigious match, followed by the Ashes later in the month. Warner averages only 26.04 from 13 Tests in England.

Former captain Mark Taylor believes Australia need to make a decision on Warner’s future as a Test player after the WTC final. “I think the Test Championship is a godsend for Australia really. Making the final and being the top qualifier is a great achievement, but it’s another Test match in England.”

“So apart from being a chance to win the World Test Championship, it’s also a damn fine practice match for the Ashes series, playing at The Oval, which is one of the Tests grounds obviously, and playing in English conditions against a quality Indian side. I think that’ll be ideal for Australia. There’s going to be some tough selection calls,” he was quoted as saying in the report.

After the first ODI in Mumbai, India and Australia will play the next two matches of the series in Visakhapatnam and Chennai on March 19 and 22 respectively.

