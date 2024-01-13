Dean Elgar joins Essex on 3-year deal after retiring from international cricket

New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) Former South African batter Dean Elgar has signed a three-year deal with Essex ahead of the 2024 county season. Elgar recently retired from international cricket after the two-match Test series against India.

The 36-year-old Elgar was delighted to join Essex.

“I’m thrilled to embark on this new chapter of my cricketing journey with Essex. The Club have been pushing for honours in recent years, and I’m eager to contribute to further success,” Elgar was quoted as saying.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my previous experiences in county cricket, and I’m really looking forward to joining up with the squad ahead of season,” he added.

Essex chief coach Anthony McGrath welcomed Elgar. “Dean brings a wealth of talent and experience that will undoubtedly strengthen our squad for the 2024 season,” McGrath was quoted as saying.

“He has had an outstanding career in Test cricket and has demonstrated to the world his desire to score runs at the highest level, right up until he retired. His achievements in the international arena speak volumes about his capabilities and we are excited to witness his impact at Essex,” McGrath added.

–IANS

cs/