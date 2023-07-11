scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Delhi court summons former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh in sexual harassment case

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court has summoned Brij Bhushan Singh, a Member of Parliament from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the former Wrestling Chief of India, in connection with allegations of sexual harassment made by the country’s leading female wrestlers. 

The court took note of the charge sheet filed in the case, responding to the claims made by six women wrestlers who have accused Singh of engaging in sexual harassment and intimidation.

The summons were issued by the Rouse Avenue court, requiring Singh to appear before the court on July 18. Additionally, Vinod Tomar, former Assistant Secretary of Singh, has also been summoned by the court.

The Delhi Police’s charge sheet running over 1,000 pages was filed before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Mahima Rai of Rouse Avenue Courts for the offences under Sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (making sexually coloured remarks), 354D (stalking) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Tomar has been accused of offences under Sections 109 (abetting officer), 354, 354A, 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Reportedly, the charge sheet contains statements of around 200 witnesses.

Last week, the CMM transferred the alleged sexual harassment case to the court of ACMM Jaspal, who deals with cases of MPs and MLAS, and was scheduled to take up the up the charge sheet for consideration on Tuesday.

Jaspal had directed complainants’ lawyer to apply for a certified copy at the court’s copying agency.

In the FIR registered at Connaught Place police station, it has been alleged by the six adult grapplers that Singh allegedly attempted to coerce one athlete into sexual acts by offering to provide her with “supplements”, invited another wrestler to his bed and hugging her, as well as assaulting and inappropriately touching other athletes.

–IANS

spr/dan

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Hockey: Varun, Nilkanta back in 24-member men’s team for four-nation even in Spain
Next article
Canada Open: Sindhu, Lakshya Sen advance to quarters; Krishna Prasad/Vishunvardhan out
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Chennaiyin FC rope in young striker Irfan Yadwad

Sports

UTT 2023: Four young talents to watch out for in Season 4

Sports

Canada Open: Sindhu, Lakshya Sen advance to quarters; Krishna Prasad/Vishunvardhan out

Sports

Hockey: Varun, Nilkanta back in 24-member men’s team for four-nation even in Spain

Sports

Inter BSF hockey tournament from July 10

Sports

Global Chess League: Great idea to have six games with one colour at the same time, says Levon Aronian after title triumph

Sports

Ashes 2023: Movement of ball was key, says Mark Wood after claiming 5-43 with parents watching

Sports

Asian Games: China unveils 20-player badminton squad for Hangzhou

Sports

Wimbledon 2023: Wawrinka meets Djokovic as Murray resumes held over clash with Tsitsipas

Sports

La Liga 2023-24: Manuel Pellegrini extends Real Betis stay until 2026

Sports

Members won't be allowed to get close to cricketers walking through the Long Room: MCC

Sports

CLOSE-IN: The cricketing spirit evaporated many moons ago (IANS column)

Sports

Wimbledon: Rublev moves to third round, Broady stuns Ruud

Sports

Ashes 2023: Mitchell Marsh, Mark Wood take centre stage on lively opening day

Sports

Wimbledon: Andreescu advances to second round, Niemeier knocks out Muchova

Sports

'All six teams look fantastic': Brian Lara excited about upcoming Global T20 Canada

Sports

Wimbledon: Andreeva moves past injured Krejcikova into third round

Sports

'It has been an incredible experience': Bibiano Fernandes bids adieu to Blue Colts

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US