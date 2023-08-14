scorecardresearch
Desert Vipers sign Shaheen Shah Afridi for ILT20 Season 2

Desert Vipers sign Shaheen Shah Afridi for ILT20 Season 2
Dubai, Aug 14 (IANS) All-format Pakistan superstar Shaheen Shah Afridi spearheads the new players signings list for the DP World ILT20 Season 2. The fast bowler who has made a stunning impression around the world with his pacy left-arm deliveries (229 wickets in 161 T20s) will play for the inaugural season’s finalists Desert Vipers. The full list of new signings for Season 2 will be unveiled in the next few days, the tournament is scheduled to take place in January-February 2024.

Since his T20I debut in 2018, Shaheen has made phenomenal progress across formats. Last year, he was adjudged the ICC Player of the Year and earned The Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy – the biggest ICC annual award for a cricketer. His international wickets tally stands at 239 (105 Tests, 70 ODIs and 64 T20Is).

Shaheen has a real knack of taking wickets at the start of his bowling spells, the 23-year-old has so far captured 42 first over wickets in the T20 format.

Shaheen Shah Afridi: “I am excited to join the Desert Vipers. I know there are many Pakistan cricket fans in the UAE, and I hope they will support our team in the upcoming DP World ILT20.”

Shaheen’s signing adds even more value and quality to an already star-studded line-up of T20 stars in the DP World ILT20. The six franchises have succeeded in retaining some of the biggest names in the global T20 circuit including last year’s top run-getter Alex Hales (Green Belt winner) and the highest wicket-taker Chris Jordan (White Belt winner).

Andre Russell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sikandar Raza, Chris Lynn, Kieron Pollard and Chris Woakes are amongst a whole host of the T20 bigwigs who will showcase their prowess in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah in the DP World ILT20 Season 2 with more big names to be unveiled soon.

3
