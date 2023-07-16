scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Diamond LeaguSteeplechaser Avinash Sable finishes sixth in Silesia, qualifies for Paris Olympics

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) With another season’s best effort, India’s Commonwealth Games 3000m steeplechase silver medallist Avinash Sable finished sixth in Silesia Diamond League meet in Chorzow, Poland and achieved the qualifying standard for next year’s Olympic Games in Paris.

Sable clocked a season-best of 8:11.63 to finish sixth in the men’s steeplechase event, though his effort on Sunday was good enough to achieve the qualifying standard for the Paris Olympic Games, which is 8:15.00.

Though the army man came up with a superb performance on Sunday, his effort was short of the Indian star’s personal best and the national record of 8:11.20.

This was the third Diamond League meet for Sable this season. He had finished 10th in the Rabat leg and then fifth in the Stockholm leg. The 8:11.63 at Silesia was also Sable’s best timing in Diamond League competitions.

On Sunday, Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali, the reigning Olympic, world and Diamond League champion, won the race with a meet-record timing of 8:03.16. Kenya’s Abraham Kibiwot, who pipped Sable to the Commonwealth Games 2022 gold last year, finished second with 8:08.03.

Leonard Bett, another Kenyan, finished third, clocking 8:09.45. Ethiopia’s Abraham Sime (8:10.68) and Benjamin Kigen of Kenya (8:11.12) wrapped up the top five.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
UTT Season 4: Diya Chitale powers U Mumba TT to second straight win
This May Also Interest You
Sports

UTT Season 4: Diya Chitale powers U Mumba TT to second straight win

Sports

Mahesh Gawali, on a successful journey from a great player to a meticulous coach

Sports

UTT Season 4: Goa Challengers look to build on winning start against Puneri Paltan

Sports

ISSF Shooting: Prithviraj Tondaiman wins bronze at Lonato Shotgun World Cup

Sports

World Aquatics C'ships: Quan, Chen extend China's winning run in diving

Sports

Asian Athletics C'ships: Jyothi, Parul win silvers as India end third with 27 medals

News

Tom Cruise's love for death-defying stunts leaves him with slew of injuries

News

Heavy metal legends Iron Maiden wrap up Milan tour

Health & Lifestyle

TN government continues to oppose NEET: Health minister

News

Karan Johar gets roasted by his kids Yash, Roohi in Insta video

Technology

US scientists discover chemical to reverse ageing 

Sports

BAN v IND: Gave at least 20 runs extra, nobody took responsibility in batting department, says Harmanpreet Kaur

News

13 years of ‘Udaan’: There couldn’t have been a better debut, says Rajat Barmecha

News

Emma Heming Wills posts heartfelt tribute to hubby Bruce Willis on 35th anniversary of ‘Die Hard’

Sports

BAN v IND: Marufa Akter, Rabeya Khan help Bangladesh clinch first-ever ODI victory over India

Technology

Startups in India will increase 10x in next 4-5 years: MoS IT

Technology

El Nino: US, Europe face significant heatwave, Asia under floods

News

Dr. Dre says he turned down collaboration with Michael Jackson, Prince and Stevie Wonder

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US