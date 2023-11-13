Djokovic clinches year-end No. 1 ranking for record-extending eighth time

Turin, Nov 13 (IANS) The 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic clinched his record-extending eighth ATP Year-End No. 1 finish when he defeated Holger Rune in his opening match at the ATP Finals.

By clinching year-end No. 1, Djokovic will enjoy his record 400th week atop the ATP Rankings beginning 20 November. He has spent 25 weeks in top spot in 2023.

Djokovic claimed the top spot after a gripping tussle with Spain’s 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz over the course of the 2023 season. The World No. 1 position in the ATP Rankings switched hands seven times this year between the Serbian maestro and the youngster from Spain.

Djokovic further solidified his record as the oldest player to secure the year-end No. 1 spot in ATP Rankings history. Two years ago he was the oldest to finish the season in top spot aged 34, and he has beaten his own mark by repeating the feat aged 36, ATP Tour reports.

The Serbian is now two year-end No. 1 finishes clear of Pete Sampras, who stands second on the historic list with six year-end No. 1 campaigns. Djokovic has clinched this honor in eight of the last 13 seasons, showcasing his remarkable consistency and dominance in the sport.

A winner of six titles so far in 2023, tied for the most on the ATP Tour with Alcaraz, Djokovic won three of the season’s four majors — Australian Open, Roland Garros and the US Open.

Now a 24-time major champion, Djokovic captured three Slams in a year for the fourth time in his career (also 2011, 2015 and 2021). He stands alone with the most major titles in the history of men’s tennis.

The 36-year-old triumphed in Cincinnati and Paris to add two more ATP Masters 1000 trophies to his collection.

