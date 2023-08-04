scorecardresearch
Dubai set to host Para-Powerlifting World Championships

By Agency News Desk

Dubai, Aug 4 (IANS) With the Paris Paralympic Games just over a year away, the crème de la creme of Para-Powerlifting including many Paralympic champions will gather here, in a fortnight’s time, when the Emirate city stages the Dubai 2023 Para-Powerlifting World Championships from August 22 to 30.

Among the top names that have confirmed their participation are the iconic Osman Sherif from Egypt (men’s up to 59kg), Jordanian Tokyo 2020 champions Omar Qarada (men’s up to 49kg) and Abdelkareem Khattab, who shattered world record thrice at the Fazza 2022 World Cup last December in men’s up to 88 kg, besides UAE’s legend Mohammed Khamis Khalaf, the two-time Paralympic champion, competing in men’s up to 97kg category, informed the Dubai Club for People of Determination in a release on Friday.

The Championships, to be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council and Chairman of the Higher Committee for the Protection of the Rights of People of Determination, will have the participation of 610 powerlifters from 79 countries vying for glory at the Hilton Al Habtoor City Hotel.

Speaking at a press conference here on Thursday, Thani Juma Berregad, Chairman of the Organising Committee, thanked His Highness Sheikh Mansoor for his great support and interest in the People of Determination, which had a positive impact on their journey at all levels.

“The wise leadership gives great importance to the People of Determination by providing them a friendly environment to achieve their aspirations, and the belief that ‘with a will, we can make the impossible possible, and with high determination, we will reach the peaks of our achievements’.”

“Over the years, Dubai has become a leading destination of supporting support and involving the People of Determination through initiatives and events that can enable them to prove their will, capabilities and achieve their aspirations.”

For his part, Majid Al-Usaimi, Director of the Championships, confirmed that the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and his follow-ups contributed greatly to the development of the Para sport events in Dubai, making it an important destination in the global map.

“We draw inspiration from the People of Determination with determination to make the impossible possible, and we are proud of their achievements at all levels.”

