Dubai Sports Council motivates awareness programs on Dangers of Doping

Dubai Sports Council (DSC) continues its site visits to the fitness centers in Dubai up to 31st Aug. 2023 to evaluate the level of services & quality of work, and to determine the classification of each center as per the number of stars, commencing from 5 stars or below, according to what is stipulated in the “Fitness Centers Ranking System in Dubai”; the first of its kind in the globe, which is launched by DSC in collaboration with international fitness experts, based on the best world practices in the field of fitness clubs& sports medicine, aiming to enhance professionalism in fitness industry and develop the level of services in Dubai fitness centers.

The awareness of the dangers of doping and the efforts exerted by centers to combat doping & its serious consequences are on the top of the list of the standards of the evaluation process, which comprises 17 criteria related to all sides of work in the fitness centers including quality & excellence of the facility, besides the quality & variety of its devices, management & staff’s competency, ratio of trainees to each trainer, in addition to the quality of services & availability of all factors needed by trainees in terms of care & healthy nutrition. The ranking system comprises 82 sub-factors associated to the 17 main standards. Results will be announced next Oct. Centers, which gain five stars in the ranking system, will receive official certificates in this regard.

DSC confirmed that the centers’ efforts to combat doping & to implement the contents of awareness of doping dangers are among the most eminent factors to name centers which are eligible to gain five stars in the ranking system. DSC works with specialized governmental entities to implement the standards of quality of work & services which are presented to trainees of various ages & different classes aiming to ensure trainees’ safety and to make the fitness centers as destinations for activity, vitality, health, happiness and spreading of the awareness of the benefits of intact nutrition, proper bodybuilding & combating of doping which threatens trainees’ life.

The awarding of assessment points, within the criterion of doping risk awareness, depends on the centers’ implementation to the following elements: awareness programs for the combating of doping; starting with at least two events per year, and then can be increased into continuous events to be held throughout the year / determining a ratified system & policy to monitor the use of doping by members, staff or visitors / full commitment to the contents, stipulated in the World Ant-Doping Agency.