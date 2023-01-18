Dutee Chand tests positive for banned substances, faces provisional suspension: Reports

New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) Ace Indian sprinter Dutee Chand has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a prohibited substance during out-of-competition testing.

As per the reports, the urine sample of the sprinter was collected on December 5, which returned positive for Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators (SARMs).

According to United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), SARMs are a class of therapeutic compounds that have similar anabolic properties to anabolic steroids, but with reduced androgenic (producing male characteristics) properties.

SARMs are prohibited both in and out-of-competition for all athletes, from those competing at the highest level of sport to those competing at the recreational level.

SARMs are listed in the category of “Other Anabolic Agents” under section S1.2 of the WADA Prohibited List.

–IANS

bc/cs