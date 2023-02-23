scorecardresearch
Eathan Bosch 'helluva proud' to be named SA20 Rising Star

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) The Bosch family have traditionally played a major role in South African cricket taking major strides into the unknown. The late Tertius Bosch formed an integral part of South Africa’s reintroduction to international cricket in the early 1990’s.

The lanky fast bowler was included in the Proteas’ first ICC World Cup squad in Australasia, while also playing in the first Test against the West Indies in Bridgetown back in 1992.

Bosch’s sons Eathan (24) and Corbin (28) have continued the family legacy with both participating in the inaugural SA20 for the Pretoria Capitals and Paarl Royals respectively.

Younger brother Eathan, in particular, enjoyed a spectacular maiden tournament by spearheading the Capitals to the final at the Wanderers and eventual runners-up position. His 15 wickets at an average of 21.40 earned him the SA20 Rising Star award.

“It’s not something I thought about at the beginning of the season,” he said. “I didn’t even think I was going to play much. So, to play every game was pretty special.”

Bosch faced stiff competition from a host of promising young talented South African players.

MI Cape Town’s teenager Dewald Brevis struck 235 runs in the competition, while 21-year-old Jordan Hermann (183 runs) also made an impact for the championship-winning Sunrisers Eastern Cape after being belatedly signed as a wildcard.

“Honestly, I didn’t know about it (Rising Star award) until the semi-final. There were obviously a lot of youngsters that put in incredible performances, so I’m helluva proud to be awarded the prize,” he said.

“I think it’s just a good thing for South African cricket that so many youngsters put up their hands.”

Bosch will return to the Dolphins for the remainder of the South African domestic summer and is grateful for the enriching Betway SA20 experience.

“I have definitely learnt a lot. To rub shoulders with all the international guys. It’s been awesome. To learn as much as I have already. Obviously, I can only take it forward in my game,” he added.

–IANS

cs

