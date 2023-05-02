England announce revised dates and venues for women's series against Sri Lanka

London, May 2 (IANS) The England & Wales Cricket (ECB) on Tuesday announced the change in dates and venues for their women’s team’s three-match T20I and three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, starting on August 31.

The change has been made after a request from Sri Lanka Cricket due to the confirmation of women’s cricket being a part of the Asian Games 2023.

“Following a request from Sri Lanka Cricket due to the confirmation of the women’s cricket tournament at the 2023 Asian Games, the England & Wales Cricket Board have mutually agreed to a schedule change to the England Women’s white-ball home series against Sri Lanka planned for September,” the ECB said in a statement.

Sri Lanka’s white-ball tour of England will now begin on August 31, with the commencement of the three-match T20I series. The three matches will be played in Hove, Chelmsford, and Derby.

This will be followed by a three-match ODI series between September 9-14 in Chester-le-Street, Northampton, and Leicester.

The Hove which was originally scheduled to host an ODI will now host the T20I series opener. Canterbury, which was originally set to host an ODI, will no longer host a match during the series.

The series will be key for Sri Lanka in their bid to prepare for the Asian Games, which is scheduled in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8.

Schedule:

1st T20I – August 31, Hove

2nd T20I – September 2, Chelmsford

3rd T20I – September 6, Derby

1st ODI – September 9, Chester-le-Street

2nd ODI – September 12, Northampton

3rd ODI – September 14, Leicester

–IANS

ak/bsk