scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

England announce revised dates and venues for women's series against Sri Lanka

By Agency News Desk

London, May 2 (IANS) The England & Wales Cricket (ECB) on Tuesday announced the change in dates and venues for their women’s team’s three-match T20I and three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, starting on August 31.

The change has been made after a request from Sri Lanka Cricket due to the confirmation of women’s cricket being a part of the Asian Games 2023.

“Following a request from Sri Lanka Cricket due to the confirmation of the women’s cricket tournament at the 2023 Asian Games, the England & Wales Cricket Board have mutually agreed to a schedule change to the England Women’s white-ball home series against Sri Lanka planned for September,” the ECB said in a statement.

Sri Lanka’s white-ball tour of England will now begin on August 31, with the commencement of the three-match T20I series. The three matches will be played in Hove, Chelmsford, and Derby.

This will be followed by a three-match ODI series between September 9-14 in Chester-le-Street, Northampton, and Leicester.

The Hove which was originally scheduled to host an ODI will now host the T20I series opener. Canterbury, which was originally set to host an ODI, will no longer host a match during the series.

The series will be key for Sri Lanka in their bid to prepare for the Asian Games, which is scheduled in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8.

Schedule:

1st T20I – August 31, Hove

2nd T20I – September 2, Chelmsford

3rd T20I – September 6, Derby

1st ODI – September 9, Chester-le-Street

2nd ODI – September 12, Northampton

3rd ODI – September 14, Leicester

–IANS

ak/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bat first against Gujarat Titans; Marsh misses out
Next article
IWL 2023: Mumbai Knights and Misaka United play out a goalless draw
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Club Playoffs: Hyderabad FC, ATK Mohun Bagan battle for AFC Cup preliminary round slot (preview)

Sports

IWL 2023: Mumbai Knights and Misaka United play out a goalless draw

Sports

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bat first against Gujarat Titans; Marsh misses out

News

Isha Talwar says her father always looks at content through 'director's lens'

Technology

Microsoft launches Teams Payments app for small businesses

Sports

Leeds United axe director of football Victor Orta, set to sack manager Javi Gracia too

Technology

Doctors treat 2-month-old boy with rare yeast infection

News

Harvey Weinstein hires Bill Cosby's attorney to get conviction overturned

Sports

Madrid Open: Khachanov overcomes Rublev to seal quarterfinal berth

News

'Chatrapathi' trailer sets perfect stage for official Hindi remake of Rajamouli's eponymous film

News

'The Bandits of Golak' from 'Star Wars: Visions Volume 2' offers dynamic perspective to 'Star Wars' universe

News

'Criminal': Ed Sheeran rubbishes expert brought in to testify against him

News

Dimple Kapadia: Moving beyond quintessential heroine, today's female characters have flaws

Technology

eBay appoints Vidmay Naini to lead global emerging markets, including India

Technology

80% of asthma cases in India are undiagnosed, may worsen if left untreated: Experts

Technology

Meta purges over 43 mn bad pieces of content on FB, Insta in March in India

Sports

Andhra football body chief shoots letter to PMO flagging 'illegalities' in AIFF

Fashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra’s Met Gala necklace values as much as an IPL team

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US