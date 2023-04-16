scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Estudiantes extend Boca Juniors' losing streak

By Agency News Desk

Buenos Aires, April 16 (IANS) Former Argentina international striker Mauro Boselli struck late as Estudiantes clinched a 1-0 away victory over Boca Juniors in Argentina’s Primera Division.

The 37-year-old broke the deadlock in the 85th minute by drilling a shot into the bottom left corner after latching onto Fernando Zuqui’s pass, reports Xinhua.

Boca have lost three consecutive league matches and the Buenos Aires giants are now wallowing in 18th place while Estudiantes are ninth in the 28-team standings.

Earlier, Defensa y Justicia kept their title hopes alive after a second-half strike from Nicolas Fernandez secured 1-0 home win over Instituto.

In other Primera Division fixtures on Saturday, Huracan were held to a goalless home draw by Argentinos Juniors and Belgrano won 2-0 at Gimnasia.

–IANS

cs

Previous article
Monte Carlo Masters: Rune claws past Sinner to enter final; sets up summit clash with Rublev
Next article
Ana de Armas learnt English the way immigrants in US do – by watching 'Friends'
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Nitish blames Centre for 'not supplying' Covid vaccines to Bihar

Sports

IPL 2023: Chawla, Behrendorff three-fers, Rohit's 65 leads the way for Mumbai's win in last-ball thriller (Ld)

Fashion n Lifestyle

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s hot pictures making TejRan fans go crazy

Review

Movie Review | Pinky Beauty Parlour: A poignant drama about what is beautiful

Health & Lifestyle

Time-restricted fasting may raise fertility problems

News

'Zombie Detective' star, South Korean actress Jung Chae-yul found dead

Sports

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli shouldn't open the batting for RCB, says Irfan Pathan

Technology

Global EV battery market to grow fivefold to $616 bn in 2035

Technology

Late-stage deals plummet to 21-quarter low in US as VC funding halts

News

Sarah Paulson gave her wages to Pedro Pascal so he could 'feed himself'

News

'Campus Diaries' actor Rrajesh Yadav on the challenges of switching profession

Fashion & Lifestyle

Nick Cannon: I want to have a baby with Taylor Swift!

News

Esha Deol: Kick-boxing helped me perform action sequences in 'Hunter'

Health & Lifestyle

High stress may raise risk of cognitive problems post age 45: Study

Technology

US hits at Chinese 'fast fashion' apps that outpace Zara, H&M

Technology

Homegrown VC firm BoldCap unveils $25 mn early stage fund

News

Jack Black wants Pedro Pascal as Wario in 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' sequel

Health & Lifestyle

Vietnam to ramp up polio vaccination amid high risk

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US