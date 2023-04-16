Estudiantes extend Boca Juniors' losing streak

Buenos Aires, April 16 (IANS) Former Argentina international striker Mauro Boselli struck late as Estudiantes clinched a 1-0 away victory over Boca Juniors in Argentina’s Primera Division.

The 37-year-old broke the deadlock in the 85th minute by drilling a shot into the bottom left corner after latching onto Fernando Zuqui’s pass, reports Xinhua.

Boca have lost three consecutive league matches and the Buenos Aires giants are now wallowing in 18th place while Estudiantes are ninth in the 28-team standings.

Earlier, Defensa y Justicia kept their title hopes alive after a second-half strike from Nicolas Fernandez secured 1-0 home win over Instituto.

In other Primera Division fixtures on Saturday, Huracan were held to a goalless home draw by Argentinos Juniors and Belgrano won 2-0 at Gimnasia.

–IANS

cs