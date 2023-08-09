Faheem Ashraf, Tayyab Tahir return to Pakistan's squad for Asia Cup; Saud Shakeel included for Afghanistan series

Lahore, Aug 9 (IANS) Fast-bowling all-rounder Faheem Ashraf and middle-order batter Tayyab Tahir on Wednesday were included in Pakistan’s squad for the Asia Cup as well as ODIs against Afghanistan, with both taking place in Sri Lanka.

Left-handed batter Shan Masood, who was made the vice-captain in the format earlier this year, and Ihsanullah are the notable absentees from the squad that played New Zealand in the five ODIs in April and May.

In the squad announced by recently-appointed chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, who had an impressive time with the bat in Tests against Sri Lanka, is included in ODIs against Afghanistan after having played only five games previously in the format.

Faheem returns to the side after being out of the national team for two years and further adds to the balance of the squad as a fast bowling all-rounder. His last outing in the format was during Pakistan’s three-match away series against England in July 2021.

Meanwhile, Tayyab has now got his second call-up to the ODI side. His maiden call-up came ahead of the three ODIs against New Zealand in January following a stellar show in the Pakistan Cup 2022-23 that saw him finish as the leading run-getter in the event.

The right-handed middle-order batter recently struck a scintillating century to orchestrate Pakistan A’s thumping 128-run win over India A in the ACC Men’s Emerging Cup final in Colombo.

The PCB statement said Shan has missed out on selection following a string of low-scores, while Ihsanullah is undergoing a rehabilitation programme under the observation of its medical panel following an injury in his bowling elbow.

It added that the team will assemble in Hambantota on August 18 with the players in Pakistan departing for Sri Lanka on August 17. The players in Pakistan will hold a three-day camp on August 14, 15 and 16 at the National Cricket Academy, Lahore.

Players participating in the Lankan Premier League and The Hundred will join the squad directly in Sri Lanka on August 18.

Pakistan’s three ODIs against Afghanistan will be played on August 22, 24 and 26, followed by the Asia Cup from August 30 to September 17, with the side kickstarting the tournament by playing Nepal at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

The ODIs against Afghanistan and 50-over Asia Cup serves as vital preparation for Pakistan ahead of announcing the ODI World Cup squad by September 5, with the mega tournament taking place in India from October 5 to November 19.

Pakistan squad: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir, Saud Shakeel (only for Afghanistan series), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi

— IANS

nr/ak