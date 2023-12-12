FC Goa, Mumbai City share spoils following goalless draw

Goa, Dec 12 (IANS) In a riveting clash at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, hosts FC Goa and Mumbai City played out a goalless draw on Tuesday. In spite of both teams failing to find the back of the net, the clash kept fans on the edge of their seats throughout thanks to a series of close calls, near misses and standout saves.

With either side returning home with a point, both the Gaurs and the Islanders managed to keep their unbeaten starts in the league intact. Manolo Marquez’s boys continue to lead the points table, with 20 points from eight games.

It was the hosts FC Goa who got the first chance at potentially finding a breakthrough, as Víctor Rodríguez delivered a precise corner-kick to Carl McHugh, whose header was then thwarted by Mumbai’s defence.

The 11th minute saw Greg Stewart attempt a left-footed shot for the visitors from outside the box, soaring high and wide off-target. Goa then replied with Boris Singh’s mistimed right-footed shot, easily collected by Mumbai goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa.

The opening goal seemed imminent for the Men in Orange in the 16th minute, when Rodriguez orchestrated a brilliant chance. He glided past defenders with the ball and set Noah Sadaoui up, whose left-footed shot was met with a commendable save from goalkeeper Lachenpa.

As time progressed, chances continued to materialize. In the 39th minute, Sandesh Jhingan missed a vital opportunity, heading wide off-target from Odei Onaindia’s delivery.

The second half saw both the sides maintaining the same intensity. In the 50th minute, Mumbai City’s Lallianzuala Chhangte unleashed a strong header from point-blank range, but FC Goa goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh exhibited sharp reflexes, denying the visitors a lead.

Arshdeep came to FC Goa’s rescue again in the 54th minute, thwarting Akash Mishra’s headed attempt from a well-placed cross. Mumbai City’s Greg Stewart had a chance from a free-kick in the 56th minute, but his direct attempt went wide.

The 63rd minute provided a glimmer of hope for FC Goa as Noah navigated through defenders, delivering a tantalizing cross narrowly missed by Victor Rodriguez.

Towards the end of the clash, Boris got a couple of goal-scoring opportunities as well, one of which was deflected away for a corner-kick and the other missing the target narrowly.

Despite the palpable tension, both teams held firm defensively, and the match concluded a stalemate. With the draw, Goa also wrapped up their assignments at home for the first half of the ISL 2023-24 season, and they will now take on Mohun Bagan Super Giant and NorthEast United FC in away games towards the end of the month.

