Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Advertisement
WorldSports

FIFA announces finalists of best goalkeeper awards

The International Federation of Football Association (FIFA) announced the finalists of the Best Women's Goalkeeper and Best Men's Goalkeeper awards.

Agency News Desk
By Agency News Desk
FIFA announces finalists of best goalkeeper awards _pic courtesy news agency
FIFA announces finalists of best goalkeeper awards _pic courtesy news agency

Geneva, Dec 13 (IANS) The International Federation of Football Association (FIFA) announced the finalists of the Best Women’s Goalkeeper and Best Men’s Goalkeeper awards.

The Best of FIFA Football Awards in 2023 will be held on January 15, 2024 in London, reports Xinhua.

Advertisement

Mackenzie Arnold of Australia, Catalina Coll of Spain and Mary Earps of England are the finalists for the Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper award, while Yassine Bounou of Morocco, Thibaut Courtois of Belgium and Ederson of Brazil are the finalists of the men’s awards.

FIFA will announce more finalists for The Best FIFA Football Awards 2023 soon. These announcements will include the finalists for The Best FIFA Women’s Coach, The Best FIFA Men’s Coach, The Best FIFA Women’s Player, The Best FIFA Men’s Player, and the FIFA Puskas Award.

- Advertisement -

–IANS

cs/

Advertisement
Previous article
Qin takes men's 50m breaststroke gold in China's national swimming championships
Next article
Adarsh Gourav talks about his fitness journey for ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’
Advertisement
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertisement