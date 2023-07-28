scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

FIFA Women's World Cup: England inch closer to knockout stage after overcoming Denmark

By Agency News Desk

Sydney, July 28 (IANS) European champions England edged Denmark 1-0 on Friday, inching closer to the knockout stage of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup.

However, the victory in Sydney may have come with a significant toll for the Lionesses, viewed as title favorites. Star player Keira Walsh seemed to sustain a severe knee injury just before halftime.

The Barcelona midfielder twisted awkwardly while trying to intercept a pass, and she was visibly distressed as she was stretchered off the field, a Xinhua report said.

After a lackluster 1-0 opening win against Haiti, where a penalty kick was the only differentiator, there were doubts about England’s ability to put points on the board. But a proactive England responded to the critics with a high-energy start, punctuated in the sixth minute by a remarkable goal from Lauren James, who shot a bullet from outside the box.

The Lionesses displayed fluid passing skills, with James targeting a second goal, but Denmark remained resilient.

Having successfully warded off multiple attacks, Denmark finally had an opportunity in the 24th minute. However, Rikke Marie Madsen’s shot missed the target. Denmark found their groove, pressuring England’s defense, but they failed to equalize.

England surmounted Walsh’s absence to control the second half, but they couldn’t put Denmark away. Alessia Russo came close in the 71st minute with a determined run, but her shot drifted wide.

Denmark had late chances for an equalizer, their best effort being from Amalie Vangsgaard, who had previously scored a late winner against China in Perth, but her header struck the post.

A draw in the later Group D fixture between China and Haiti on Friday would be sufficient for England to advance to the round of 16.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Vaibhav Tatwawadi reunites with Sachin Kundalkar for Marathi film 'Gulabjaam 2'
Next article
IPO-bound Ola Electric recorded operating loss of $136 mn in FY23: Report
This May Also Interest You
Sports

WI vs IND: Felt good that somebody took a nice catch on my bowling, says Jadeja on Kohli's stunning grab

News

$1 million copyright lawsuit filed against Taylor Swift dropped

Technology

IPO-bound Ola Electric recorded operating loss of $136 mn in FY23: Report

News

Vaibhav Tatwawadi reunites with Sachin Kundalkar for Marathi film 'Gulabjaam 2'

News

GoT's Jack Gleeson unrecognisable in new 'Famous Five' role

News

Odiya actress accuses producer of sexual harassment

Sports

The Hundred: Jemimah Rodrigues replaces injured Heather Graham at Northern Superchargers

News

5 most googled contestants of 'Bigg Boss OTT Season 2'

Sports

WI v IND: Kuldeep has worked on his bowling and the results are showing, says Hanuma Vihari

Technology

Dunzo to pay 12% annual interest on withheld salaries: Report

Technology

AMD to invest $400mn to expand research, development operations in India

News

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shakes a leg to ‘Mentirosa’ on her perfect ‘girls trip’ to Bali

Sports

Mary Waldron, Ireland's most-capped female cricketer, retires from international cricket

News

Steven Spielberg to be honoured with Eva Monley Award

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Pooja Bhatt chides Aashika Bhatia for not doing duties properly

News

Samuel L Jackson, Uma Thurman reunite with ‘The Kill Room’, set for Sep 28 release

Sports

Papua New Guinea clinch qualification for 2024 Men's T20 World Cup

News

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra hold hands, as they leave for her birthday vacay and drops adorable selfie from the airport

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US