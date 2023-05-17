Five-star performance from Ambernath United Atlanta FC sends them top of the table

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Ambernath United Atlanta FC continued to produce scintillating performances in the I-League 2 as they toppled leaders Shillong Lajong by 5-1 to take control of the summit.

Winnings their opening match of the final round by 1-0, Steven Dias’ side were on five match winning streak, four in the group stages and one in the final round.

On Tuesday they made it six in a row overall and back to back wins in the final round. It wasn’t just any other performance, a complete performance of dominance, control and elegance as they lit up the Cooperage stadium with five different goalscorers.

Goals from Arif Shaikh and Adil Khan gave the home side a 2-0 lead going into the break. Arif scored midway through the first half and Aadil’s goal on the stroke of halftime doubled their advantage.

Shravan Shetty has scored some of the most important goals in the club’s history. He was on target again today in the 56th minute making it 3-0.

Hardy Nongbri pulled one back for Shillong Lajong cutting the lead to two. That goal came midway through the second half in the 67th minute.

Icing on the cake came towards the end of the match when a Johnson Matthews made it 4-1 in the 87th minute and captain fantastic Himanshu Patil added a fifth in the very next minute to make it 5-1.

With back to back home wins in the final round, Ambernath United Atlanta FC storm to the top of the table with six points. Delhi FC’s 3-2 win away to United SC takes them to 2nd with 4th points. Shillong Lajong are third in the table with 4 points as well.

FC Bengaluru United are fourth with one win and one loss, on three points. United SC are still winless and yet to open their account. As a result they are bottom of the table.

Steven Dias’ side are scripting something special on the field as Ambernath United Atlanta FC are in prime spot to seal I-League qualification for the 2023-24 season. With two matches away, they will look to get there step by step.

Up next for Ambernath United Atlanta FC is their first away trip of the final round to West Bengal where they take on United SC at the Kalyani Municipal Sports Complex. That match is scheduled for Sunday.

