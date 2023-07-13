scorecardresearch
Football: Ex-Barcelona defender Marlon secures Fluminense return

By Agency News Desk

Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), July 13 (IANS) Former Barcelona centre-back Marlon Santos has returned to former club Fluminense on loan, the Brazilian Serie A side said.

The 27-year-old, who is contracted to Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk until June 2030, will be tied to Fluminense for the next 12 months, reports news agency Xinhua.

“Fluminense is everything to me. When the opportunity arose to come back, I didn’t think twice,” Marlon said in a video published by Fluminense on social media on Wednesday.

Marlon, who played for Brazil’s U-20 team, began his professional career at Fluminense in 2013 before moving to Barcelona in 2016. He made just three first-team appearances for the Spanish club before having spells at Nice, Sassuolo, Shakhtar Donetsk and Monza.

Fluminense are currently fourth in Brazil’s 20-team Serie A standings, 12 points behind leaders Botafogo.

Marlon Santos da Silva Barbosa, known popularly as Marlon Santos, started his career at Fluminense, after joining their academy at the age of 14.

He joined Barcelona on loan after appearing for the Barcelona B team in the 2016-17 season. He joined Barcelona on a full deal for 2017-18 and was later sent on a loan deal to French club Nice and eventually reaching Fluminense via Monza and Shakhtar Donetsk.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
