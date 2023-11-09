scorecardresearch
Football: Real Madrid confirms new contract with Uruguayan midfielder Valverde

By Agency News Desk

Madrid (Spain), Nov 9 (IANS) Real Madrid continued to assure the future of their promising players, with the confirmation on Thursday that Uruguayan midfielder Fede Valverde has extended his contract until the end of June 2029.

The news came after Eduardo Camavinga signed a new contract until 2029 on Wednesday, while Vinicius Jr has extended his stay at the club until 2027.

Valverde joined Real Madrid in 2016, first playing for their B-team, before spending the 2017-18 season on loan with Deportivo la Coruna, reports Xinhua.

Since returning to Real Madrid, Valverde has made 220 appearances in all competitions, scoring 20 goals.

Also on Thursday, Real Madrid confirmed that goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga will be out of action for around three weeks with a groin injury.

Kepa suffered the injury ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League 3-0 home win over Sporting Braga and was replaced by Andriy Lunin in the line-up.

The goalkeeper, who is on loan from Chelsea, will miss Saturday’s league game at home to Valencia and the trip to Cadiz on Nov. 26, and will also be unavailable for Spain in the forthcoming international break.

–IANS

bsk/

