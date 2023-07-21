scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Football: Real Sociedad's Silva suffers serious knee injury

By Agency News Desk

Madrid (Spain), July 21 (IANS) Real Sociedad’s veteran attacking midfielder David Silva is in danger of missing the new season and perhaps seeing his long career come to an end after suffering a serious knee injury in training.

Silva suffered a possible torn cruciate ligament in his left knee and will undergo tests to discover the extent of his injury, reports news agency Xinhua.

“David Silva had to leave yesterday’s [Wednesday] training session due to problems in his left knee. In the images that have been provided, we have seen an injury to his anterior cruciate ligament. At the moment, we are pending a valuation by a specialist, which will happen next week,” reported the Real Sociedad website.

The 37-year-old extended his contract with the San Sebastian side at the end of last season, but cruciate knee ligament injuries usually need between six and nine months of recovery time.

David Josue Jimenez Silva started his career at Valencia before representing Eibar, Celta Viga and Manchester City before joining Real Sociedad.

In his career with the senior Spain team from 2006 to 2018, David Silva was part of the team that won the 2010 World Cup and also part of the UEFA European Championship-winning team of 2008 and 2012.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Prabhas, Deepika's 'Project K' now titled 'Kalki 2898 AD', first glimpse shows a futuristic world
Next article
OPPO Reno10 5G redefines portrait photography with Telephoto camera
This May Also Interest You
Technology

OPPO Reno10 5G redefines portrait photography with Telephoto camera

News

Prabhas, Deepika's 'Project K' now titled 'Kalki 2898 AD', first glimpse shows a futuristic world

News

(IANS Review) 'Bawaal' lifts seemingly predictable narrative to level of art (IANS Rating: ****)

News

'Dream Girl 2' promo: Ayushmann as 'Pooja' calls himself 'trophy' in fun banter with Ranveer's 'Rocky'

Sports

New Zealand hail 'inspirational' women's football team following historic win at World Cup

Technology

GitHub Copilot Chat now available in public beta for business users

Sports

CLOSE-IN: Cricket is on a turning wicket. Need to ponder on which form will survive (IANS column)

Technology

OpenAI introduces 'customised instructions' feature for better ChatGPT responses

Sports

2nd Test: Kohli's 87 not out lifts India after Rohit, Jaiswal hit fifties

Technology

Twitter to take on LinkedIn with job posting feature

Sports

2nd Test, Day 1: West Indies make stunning comeback, reduce India to 182/4 at Tea

Sports

FC Goa sign Victor Rodriguez, Michel Zabaco joins NorthEast United FC

News

Emily Ratajkowski debuts flaming hair colour, leaves fans ecstatic

Sports

Ashes 2023, 4th Test: Zak Crawley's magnificent 189 puts England in commanding position against Australia

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Kerr-less Australia edge Ireland 1-0

Sports

Punjab Football Club sign three youngsters ahead of 2023-24 season

Sports

Women's Ashes points system could be tweaked, feels England pacer Kate Cross

Sports

UTT : Manika Batra hands Bengaluru Smashers first win of season 4

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US