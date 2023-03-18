scorecardresearch
Football: UEFA Champions League quarterfinals draw unveiled; Bayern to meet City

By News Bureau

Berlin, March 17 (IANS) The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals draw was unveiled on Friday, with defending champion Real Madrid taking on Chelsea and a match-up between Manchester City and Bayern Munich.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City will take on the Spaniard’s former club Bayern, while holders Real Madrid faces Chelsea, one of five of Carlo Ancelotti’s ex-sides in the draw. The winners of those ties will meet in the semifinals, reports Xinhua.

The other half of the draw sees three Italian teams face off. Seven-time European champions AC Milan will take on Serie A leaders Napoli, and whoever emerges from that tie will meet the winner between Inter and Benfica.

The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal draw:

Real Madrid (Spain) vs Chelsea (England)

Benfica (Portugal) vs Inter (Italy)

Man City (England) vs Bayern (Germany)

Milan (Italy) vs Napoli (Italy)

The first leg matches are scheduled on April 11 and 12 and the returning legs are to be held on April 18 and 19.

–IANS

bsk

China sweeps women's singles semifinal berths at WTT Singapore Smash
Champions League: Bayern far from amused to meet Guardiola's Man City, goal-monster Haaland
