Football: Venezuela to meet Honduras, Guatemala in friendlies next month

By Agency News Desk

Caracas, May 4 (IANS) Venezuela will play friendlies matches against Honduras and Guatemala in the United States next month, the South American country’s football federation has said.

The Vinotinto will meet Honduras in Dallas on June 15 and Guatemala in Connecticut three days later, the entity said in a statement on social media on Wednesday.

The doubleheader will be one of the last chances for Venezuela manager Fernando Batista to test his squad before the South American zone qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, reports Xinhua.

Batista, who replaced Jose Pekerman as head coach in March, oversaw a 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia and a 1-1 draw with Uzbekistan in his first games in charge.

Venezuela have never qualified for the World Cup and finished in last place in South America’s qualifying group for the 2022 edition in Qatar.

