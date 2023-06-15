scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

'Forensic reports not included in initial charge sheet in wrestlers' complaint case'

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 15 (IANS) Delhi Police intends to submit an additional charge sheet in the female wrestlers’ sexual harassment case due to pending forensic reports for digital evidence, including photos, videos, and audio, a senior police official said, on condition of anonymity.

The official clarified that the charge sheet filed initially is not the final report and any new information obtained by the investigators will be included in the supplementary charge sheet(s).

However, the officer said that the filing of an additional charge sheet depends upon the report and ongoing probe.

“The forensic reports for the digital evidence are still awaited from the laboratories, and their findings may be incorporated into the supplementary chargesheet,” he said.

Citing the charge sheet, the official said that the two accused individuals have cooperated with the investigation and have joined the proceedings.

“No further evidence or information was obtained from them, and there is no indication of them attempting to flee. Their addresses have been verified to ensure their presence during the legal proceedings,” he said.

Delhi Police on Thursday filed in court its charge sheet running 1,082 pages in the alleged sexual harassment case against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Police has filed the charge sheet before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Mahima Rai of Rouse Avenue Courts for the offences under Sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (making sexually coloured remarks), and 354D (stalking) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Offences under Sections 109 (abetment of any offence, if the act abetted is committed in consequence, and where no express provision is made for its punishment), 354, 354A, 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC have been against WFI’s former Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar.

Sources said that the charge sheet contains statements of around 200 witnesses.

The court has posted the matter for hearing next on June 22.

–IANS

ssh/spr/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
From production runner to an iconic character like Choocha, Varun Sharma says 'every experience counts'
Next article
Andy Murray to play in ATP Zhuhai Championships in September
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Andy Murray to play in ATP Zhuhai Championships in September

News

From production runner to an iconic character like Choocha, Varun Sharma says 'every experience counts'

Sports

Rajasthan Patriots face bottom-placed Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh (preview)

News

No Indian film will be exhibited if 'Adipurush' doesn't correct mistake: Kathmandu Mayor

Sports

What will be the outcome in wrestlers' case: Bail or Arrest?

News

Carlos Santana says he learnt to forgive man who sexually abused him as a child

News

Samantha Ruth Prabhu says 'a year of forced new normal' after 1 year of myositis diagnosis

Sports

Sri Lanka to take inspiration from 1996 World Cup-winning side for qualifiers: Maheesh Theekshana

News

Kabir Duhan Singh is 'excited and looking forward' wedding his dream partner

Health & Lifestyle

Covid virus first infected 3 scientists at China's Wuhan lab: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Scientists warn UK govt of a new 'deadly virus' due to climate change

News

After seven years, Asees Kaur set to wed singer-composer Goldie Sohel

Health & Lifestyle

Sixth Serendipity Arts Festival to be held from December 15 to 23 in Goa

Sports

Youth Men's National Boxing C'ships: Asian Junior Champion Krrish Pal advances to pre-quarters

Sports

We understand BCCI's position; hybrid model was the best solution: Najam Sethi on Asia Cup

News

Bradley Cooper, Will Arnett team up for 'Is This Thing On?'; Cooper to direct

News

Kim Cattrall experienced 'late-blooming sexuality' and has a word of advice

Health & Lifestyle

Madras HC allows arrested minister Balaji to be shifted to private hospital

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US