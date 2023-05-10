scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Former AIFF vice-president AR Khaleel passes away

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) The former All India Football Federation (AIFF) vice-president, treasurer and executive committee member AR Khaleel passed away on Wednesday after a brief illness. He was 91.

Khaleel is survived by his wife and four daughters.

AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey condoled the demise of Khaleel, who was also the former president of the Karnataka State Football Association (KSFA).

“It is sad to know that AR Khaleel is no more. His death has left an eternal void in Indian Football administration. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult hour,” said Chaubey.

A prominent face in the Indian football administration for nearly six decades, Khaleel was also active at the continental level, and on occasions was a member of Asian Football Confederation Standing Committees.

“Khaleel ji was one of the foremost football administrators of his time, and played a big role in popularising the game in India, especially in Karnataka. His demise has left Indian Football poorer,” said AIFF Secretary General Dr Shaji Prabhakaran.

A president of the KSFA for 28 years till 2018, Khaleel had worked for the game in various capacities. He was a footballer, who ran Jawahar Union FC, one of Bengaluru’s traditional clubs, was an administrator par excellence, and served Karnataka football as an office bearer for many years.

He also donned managerial roles for the Indian national teams in various age groups. In Karnataka football, Khaleel will always be remembered for the exemplary work he did in acquiring land and building the Bangalore Football Stadium, owned by the KSFA.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Distribution & logistics platform Ripplr raises $40mn to expand footprint
Next article
Paul Rudd loves that 'there's nothing extraordinary' about Ant-Man
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Cricket Scotland announce men's and women's contracts list for 2023-24

News

Paul Rudd loves that 'there's nothing extraordinary' about Ant-Man

Technology

Distribution & logistics platform Ripplr raises $40mn to expand footprint

Technology

Declined other job offers and master's programme: Sacked LinkedIn worker

News

Rajamouli wishes all the best to Chatrapathi team

News

Richa Chadha promises to support three budding woman entrepreneurs

Sports

FC Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets to leave club at the end of season

News

Zoya Akhtar: Imperative for co-creators to have shared set of values

News

Priyanka Karunakaran looks to firm up her position with 'Radhan'

News

Isha Talwar glad to work with Homi Adajania after their last collaboration didn't take off

Health & Lifestyle

Doctors give new life to 27-week-old baby born weighing 620 gm

Technology

IBM introduces Quantum-safe tech to safeguard key enterprise, govt data

News

Aishwarya Rajesh starrer ‘Farhana’ to release on May 12

Technology

Over 500mn cyberattacks blocked in India in Q1 2023: Report

Technology

Haryana Police bust cybercrime network in Nuh, unearth Rs 100cr pan-India cyber fraud

Sports

India's opening match in ODI World Cup to be against Australia, clash against Pakistan on October 15: Report

News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neha Sharma starrer ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’ postponed to May 26

Sports

Now is the perfect opportunity for us to really focus on the World Cup from a preparation point of view: Temba Bavuma

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US