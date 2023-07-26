scorecardresearch
Gatka inclusion in national games to give boost worldwide: Asian body

By Agency News Desk

Chandigarh, July 26 (IANS) The Asian Gatka Federation, affiliated with the World Gatka Federation, on Wednesday expressed gratitude for inclusion of Gatka sport in the 37th National Games of India.

The body hoped that this recognition will inspire other countries to acknowledge the traditional game as a competitive sport.

President of the Asian Gatka Federation Jaswant Singh Goga said this achievement has brought about a great joy to Gatka athletes, officials and promoters worldwide.

He said that it will facilitate flourishing of this ancient sport not only in India but also around the world.

While commending the National Gatka Association of India (NGAI) and the World Gatka Federation for their dedicated efforts in promoting the game, Goga thanked Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Thakur, and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for including this sport in the national games.

He hopes that they would continue to provide all assistance and more opportunities to the NGAI in promoting this ancient Indian art form.

Goga congratulated all players and technical officials worldwide on this historic achievement. He also applauded the efforts of Harjeet Singh Grewal, NGAI president, over the past decade and a half in achieving this significant milestone.

He called upon all to support this cause and look forward to working with all stakeholders so as to turn this vision into a reality.

–IANS

vg/dan

