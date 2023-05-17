scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Getafe appeal against irregular Real Madrid lineup from weekend defeat

By Agency News Desk

Madrid, May 17 (IANS) La Liga strugglers Getafe on Wednesday denounced Real Madrid for an irregular line-up from last Saturday’s game between the two teams at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

The incident happened in the last five minutes of the game in which Real Madrid won 1-0 and Getafe failed to muster a single shot on target. Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was about to replace Marco Asensio with full-back Alvaro Odriozola when Eduardo Camavinga signaled that he was struggling with a knock to his left knee.

Although Asensio had not left the pitch, Odriozola had already gone onto the playing area when Camavinga went off, and the referee Martinez Munuera allowed the change to take place. There are doubts over whether Munuera should have done so, a Xinhua report said.

The rules state that “substitutions will be effective when the substitute enters the field of play; from that moment, the player who withdraws becomes a substituted player, and the substitute becomes a player, so he can resume the game.”

The issue is that Odriozola was already on the pitch when Real Madrid decided to take off Camavinga rather than Asensio — who at no point left the field of play.

Getafe are clearly hoping their appeal is upheld, which could mean that rather than facing a 1-0 defeat, the game could be given as a 3-0 win for them.

The side from the south of Madrid are currently third from bottom of La Liga, and if they were awarded the game, the three points would lift them level with Valencia in 14th, while dropping Real Valladolid into the relegation zone and moving Cadiz and Almeria closer to danger.

With Valladolid, Cadiz and Almeria all adversely affected, it would then be likely they would appeal against any decision to award Getafe points, meaning the issue could stretch on to the end of the season and perhaps beyond.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IPL 2023: Rossouw, Prithvi fifties power Delhi Capitals to 213/2 against Punjab Kings
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Rossouw, Prithvi fifties power Delhi Capitals to 213/2 against Punjab Kings

News

Michael Douglas recalls how 'Basic Instinct' sex scenes shocked even the French

News

Almost Diana Part II: Harry-Meghan in 'near catastrophic' car chase by New York paps

Sports

BCB announce schedule for Afghanistan's all-format tour in June

Sports

Next Gen Cup: Stellenbosch FC begin title defence with 1-0 win over Bengaluru FC

Health & Lifestyle

Heat wave conditions grip Telangana, mercury shoots to 46 degrees

News

Cyanide Mohan/'Dahaad', Bombay Talkies/'Jubilee': Real lives, reel stories

Sports

CPL 2023: Dwayne Bravo returns to Trinbago Knight Riders, Phil Simmons appointed head coach

Health & Lifestyle

Gene modification of stem cells enables mice to live 20% longer: Study

Technology

India saw only 100 deals valued at $5 bn in April

News

Sunny Singh dedicates performance in 'Adipurush' to his action-director father

Health & Lifestyle

Woman impersonating AIIMS doctor arrested for duping people in hospital

News

Delhi HC directs Twitter to provide BSI of handles that leaked clips of SRK-starrer 'Jawan'

Health & Lifestyle

SC stays NCDRC order on Rs 2 crore compensation for 'wrong' haircut

Sports

Italian Open: 'I'm not going to allow someone…', Djokovic not pleased with Norrie's unsporting behaviour

Health & Lifestyle

ART consumable devices market to exceed $440 mn by 2030: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Blue light from smart screens may be harming your skin health: Experts

Technology

Digital solutions company STL logs Rs 6,925 cr in revenue, 51% PAT growth

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US