Ghana to play Mexico in international football friendly

Accra, July 19 (IANS) Ghana’s men’s national football team are to play their Mexican counterparts in an international friendly, the Ghana Football Association confirmed.

According to the GFA, the match will be played in the United States on October 14, with the venue yet to be determined, reports Xinhua.

The GFA emphasised that the match forms part of the Black Stars’ preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in November and the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in January next year.

Mexico have emerged victorious in all three previous encounters with Ghana.

