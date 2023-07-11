scorecardresearch
Golf: Pranavi makes the cut in Singapore but Avani, Seher are yet to finish round

By Agency News Desk

Singapore, July 7 (IANS) Pranavi Urs made sure of making the cut, even as the play was suspended early on the second day of the Singapore Ladies Masters at the Laguna National Golf Course here.

Pranavi was the only Indian of the three playing here this week to do so and she scored even-par 72 to be 3-over for 36 holes and was lying Tied-37th. She was tied at 60 after the first day.

Avani Prashanth after a first-round 73 suffered two double bogeys in the 15 holes she had played. She was 3-over for the day and 4-over for the tournament and Tied-48th. Seher Atwal, whose 77 on the first day put her in danger continued to be in the zone as she was 3-over for the 10 holes she had played on the second day. She was 8-over for 28 holes and the cut was likely at 6-over. She was T-81 in the US $100,000 China LPGA event.

Thailand’s Prima Thammaraks, who like Pranavi plays on the Epson Tour in the US, had the day’s best of 5-under 67 and grabbed the lead at 6-under. She held a one-shot lead over three players, Chinese Taipei’s Chang Tzu-Yi (70), Thai Pakin Kawinpakorn, who was 4-under through 14 holes, and China’s Sui Xiang, who was 1-over for the day through 12 holes.

Pranavi opened with a birdie on the 10th and was bogey-free 2-under through 13 holes. A double bogey on the Par-3 fifth spoiled that run but she closed with pars on the last four holes.

Avani playing in the afternoon had one bogey on the third but got a birdie on the sixth to turn in even par. With rain hanging over the Laguna, a double bogey on the 10th was followed by a birdie on the 12th before she double-bogeyed again on Par-5 15th. Play was suspended soon after that with Avani needing to come back to play her last three holes of the second round.

Seher started on the 10th and began with a bogey before back-to-back double bogeys on the 16th and 17th seemed to end her hopes. Birdies on the 18th and the first gave her an outside chance in the last eight holes.

Malaysia’s Genevieve Ling (72-68) made one of the big moves of the day with a 68 and rose 19 places to Tied-fifth at 4-under. Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong (72) was also 4-under and tied fifth.

Agency News Desk
