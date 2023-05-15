scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Handball is a highly athletic sport and league will do well in terms of viewership, says Charu Sharma

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Highly experienced sports presenter, Charu Sharma, says the first season of the Premier Handball League (PHL) is expected to be highly successful as handball is a very athletic sport.

The inaugural edition of the league is only a month away now and will be played from June 8 to June 25 in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Sharma, who has played pivotal roles in various private leagues in India in varying capacities and even was the auctioneer for the Premier Handball League auction, on Monday talked about looking ahead at the PHL with delight.

“I’m really excited about the fact that it is a new league and it is getting a new opportunity in our part of the world to move ahead. Handball is an Olympic sport, it’s a very popular sport in many parts of the world and so too in India, but it just hasn’t had the profile or the pedestal to stand and enjoy the spotlight in our nation. But this Premier Handball League is a massive step to shining the spotlight on the sport, so I am excited about”that,” he said.

He went on to talk about why a private handball league was needed in India as he said, “This is the biggest moment for handball in India. Sometimes international success also matters a great deal, but that’s once a year or once every five years. More tournaments need to be held in India.”

“The minute there’s a professional league, not one, not 12, but hundreds of players will make a living gradually as it will get better and better, and they will get jobs as the whole ecosystem of handball is going to improv” rapidly,” he said.

The veteran sports broadcaster then talked about why he feels handball as a sport will see a boom in popularity and viewership in India.

“It is a highly athletic sport. There’s constant running around, it’s like basketball in a sense and those leaping goals that we see very often there’s constant movement and I think for any sport to do well in terms of viewership or in terms of visible impact for all those who are watching on either television or other media or in the stadiums. The fact that there’s constant movement is very engaging for spectators. You can’t take your eyes off the court; you can’t say I’ll see it 5 minutes later because there’s such constant movement and action”taking place,” he added.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Italian Open: Zheng Qinwen beats Wang Xiyu to reach first quarterfinals on clay
Next article
Sara Ali Khan explains why she enjoys being 'an Indian desi girl'
This May Also Interest You
News

Sara Ali Khan explains why she enjoys being 'an Indian desi girl'

Sports

Italian Open: Zheng Qinwen beats Wang Xiyu to reach first quarterfinals on clay

News

Robert De Niro to SRK: Actors who influenced Vijay Varma's acting trajectory

Sports

Tennis: Rivalries with Federer, Nadal, and Murray made me stronger: Djokovic

News

'Aadi Keshava' first glimpse shows Panja Vaisshnav Tej's action avatar

News

Popular Korean singer Haesoo, 29, found dead; suicide suspected

Health & Lifestyle

AI can predict diabetic kidney disease early via simple blood sample

Health & Lifestyle

Biphore, Zenara get CDSCO approval for neuro disorder drug

Technology

Samsung to build $222 mn chip development facility in Japan

Dialogues

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Dialogues: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s funny dialogues

Technology

Amazon to focus on using AI to speed up delivery services

Sports

IPL 2023: Discussed with Nitish Rana that we will hit only loose balls, says Rinku Singh

Health & Lifestyle

Scientists create first humanised mouse model for rare genetic disease

Technology

Blackstone sells stake worth $450 mn in Indian firm IBS Software to Apax

News

Juhi Parmar makes OTT debut with new season of 'Yeh Meri Family'

News

Gautam Gulati is doing 'something really big on an international level'

Sports

If I've learned anything, it's work hard, train hard, says Usman Khawaja ahead of Ashes tour

Technology

BGMI developer Krafton's 'Road To Valor: Empires' crosses 3.35 Lakh downloads

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US