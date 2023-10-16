scorecardresearch
Hangzhou Asian Para Games Village opens

By Agency News Desk

Hangzhou, Oct 16 (IANS) The opening ceremony of the Hangzhou Asian Para Games Village, as well as the welcoming ceremony for the Chinese delegation, was held here on Monday.

Following around one week of transformation, the Asian Games Village has been turned into the Asian Para Games Village to welcome its first batch of residents, Xinhua reports.

Covering an area of 325,000 square meters, the village has been converted from the media village of the Hangzhou Asian Games and will provide 3,446 rooms for the delegations during the Asian Para Games.

Humanistic concern is prevalent in the village, as tactile paving can access all the facilities and signs are marked in Braille. Over 30 shuttle vehicles will provide around-the-clock transportation services.

As there is a height difference of one to two centimeters inside and outside the rooms, rubber ramps are applied for wheelchair access, and protective strips are placed at the wall corners. In the athletes’ rooms, beds can be adjusted to different heights to cater to specific needs.

The Hangzhou Asian Para Games will be held from October 22-28. China has sent 439 athletes to compete in 397 events in 22 sports.

