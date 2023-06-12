scorecardresearch
Hapoel take big win to level Maccabi in Israeli basketball league final series

By Agency News Desk

Jerusalem, June 12 (IANS) Israeli EuroCup side Hapoel Tel Aviv achieved an impressive 112-74 home win over Euroleague team Maccabi Tel Aviv in Game 2 of the Israeli Super League final series.

Hapoel thus tied the best-of-three series at 1-1, forcing a decisive third game to be held on Tuesday at Maccabi’s home arena, reports Xinhua.

Game 2 was delayed by 45 minutes after Hapoel fans lit flares, in front of a full house of 3,500 at the Shlomo Group Arena in northern Tel Aviv.

Jordan McRae inspired Hapoel to completely dominate the first quarter, ending 36-17 before Xavier Munford helped the hosts improve to 58-33.

Wade Baldwin reduced the margin to 59-42 by halftime but three-pointers by Munford, McRae and J’Covan Brown helped Hapoel extended lead at 86-59.

After Maccabi cut the deficience to 86-65 by the end of the third quarter, Hapoel increased the margin to 40, in one of Hapoel’s greatest wins in the history of derby games.

Munford scored a game-high 26 points, while McRae added 21 more. Idan Zalmanson scored 14 points for Hapoel. Baldwin scored 18 points for Maccabi.

–IANS

cs

