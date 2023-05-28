scorecardresearch
Hardik has got that midas touch to become an outstanding white-ball captain: Michael Vaughan

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan heaped praise on Hardik Pandya’s leadership skill for Gujarat Titans and said that the all-rounder has that midas touch to become an outstanding white-ball captain, tipping the all-rounder to become the India skipper in shorter formats of the game in the future.

Since taking over the captaincy role for Gujarat Titans, Hardik has been a revelation. He led the new franchise to the IPL title in their maiden campaign last year and now has taken to the final of IPL 2023, where his side will face CSK on Sunday.

Hardik currently has a win percentage of more than 70 in the IPL, which is even better than the legendary CSK skipper MS Dhoni.

“Hardik Pandya is going to captain India. I can convince all of you listening to this, that he is going to captain India. I don’t know when it is going to be. He will captain India in white-ball cricket,” Vaughan told Cricbuzz.

“He has got calmness, he has got the game. I’m worried about his injury to his back, but he has just got that persona right in the middle. You can see his body language. The way he maneuvers his field calmly. The way he makes his bowling changes. Yes, he has got two outstanding spinners and Mohammed Shami, who has been the best seamer in the tournament. You need bowlers as a captain.

He has got that midas touch you need to be an outstanding white-ball captain,” he added.

During Sunday’s IPL 2023 final, MS Dhoni-led CSK will have a chance to equal the historic number (five) of titles with Mumbai Indians while Hardik’s Titans, who surprised everyone by emerging as champions in their debut season, will be keen to make it two in two.

