Haris Rauf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman make big moves in ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings

Dubai, Aug 23 (IANS) Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf and Afghanistan off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman have made big moves in the ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings updated on Wednesday, just a day after the series opener between the two teams in Hambantota, Sri Lanka.

Rauf’s haul of five for 18 which helped dismiss Afghanistan for just 59 in 19.2 overs in reply to Pakistan’s total of 201, has lifted him seven places and past his previous best 42nd position attained in May this year to a career-best 36th position.

Rahman, who has enjoyed a career-best ranking of second in the past, has advanced three places to third position after returning figures of 3-33, while his teammate Mohammad Nabi is now at 11th place in the list where Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood is at pole position.

Pakistan’s left-handed opener Imam-ul-Haq, who top-scored in the match with 61 runs, has gained one slot to reach third position in the batting rankings led by skipper Babar Azam (880 rating points) while wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has progressed three places to 58th position, with India opener Shubman Gill (743 rating points) at fourth place.

In the T20I rankings update, New Zealand batter Mark Chapman has advanced eight places to 24th position after aggregating 129 runs, in the batters’ rankings led by India batter Suryakumar Yadav. UAE’s Vriitya Anand has gained five places to reach 56th position among batters while left-arm spinner Aayan Afzal Khan is up 62 places to 116th in the bowling rankings.

From the India-Ireland matches, captain Jasprit Bumrah and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi have prospered in bowlers’ rankings after bagging two wickets each in the two matches. Bumrah has moved from 91st to 84th position while Bishnoi has gone up from 82nd to 65th.

Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has jumped a whopping 143 places to equal 87th position following his half-century in the second match in Dublin. Ireland batter Andrew Balbirnie is up four places to 61st position after scoring 72 in the second match while Curtis Campher is up 10 places to 70th.

