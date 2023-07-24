Harmanpreet Kaur to miss two knockout matches of Asian Games due to on-field outburst fine: Report

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) The recent on-field outburst by India captain Harmanpreet Kaur during the tied third ODI against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium may result in her missing two knockout matches of the women’s T20 event in the Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou, China.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is expected to come down heavily on her conduct, adding that Harmanpreet could be hit with four demerit points, resulting in a suspension for two international games.

The women’s T20 cricket event in the Asian Games starts on September 19.

“The Indian team, based on its ICC ranking, has qualified directly for the quarterfinals. If Harmanpreet accumulates four demerit points, she could potentially miss the quarterfinal and semifinal, both knockout matches, and only be eligible to play in the final, the gold medal clash, if the team progresses that far,” added the report.

In India’s chase of 226, Harmanpreet went for a sweep off Nahida Akter in the 34th over. But Harmanpreet missed the delivery and the ball seemingly went to slip off the pads. On Nahida’s appeal, the umpire raised the finger, leaving Harmanpreet furious.

In anger, she hit the stumps with her bat and exchanged a few angry words with the umpire before walking towards the pavilion. On the way, she showed a thumbs up to the crowd when she reached the boundary ropes.

Later on, in the post-match presentation ceremony, she came down heavily on umpiring in the match, calling it “pathetic”, while adding that she was “really disappointed” with some decisions.

“When a player reaches four or more demerit points within 24 months, they are converted into suspension points, resulting in a ban. Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whichever comes first for the player. Demerit Points remain on a player’s disciplinary record for 24 months from their imposition, after which they will be expunged,” says the ICC Code of Conduct.

The report added that the ICC was expected to announce the sanctions on Monday, but there might be a delay due to procedural issues. “As per standard practice, the match officials have submitted a report to the ICC and the home board, in this case, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI),” it added.

It further said Harmanpreet is understood to have acknowledged her culpability in principle, but whether she actually signed off on it is not known.

“Once the sanctions are announced, Harmanpreet has the right to appeal, in which case the ICC match referee will conduct a hearing,” concluded the report.

–IANS

nr/bsk