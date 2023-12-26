Hockey India announces 34-member core probable group for National Women's Coaching Camp

Bengaluru, Dec 26 (IANS) Hockey India on Wednesday announced the 34-member core probable group for the Senior Women’s National Coaching Camp, which is scheduled to commence on 27th December at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru.

The upcoming camp is significant as the Indian Team will aim to fine-tune their preparations ahead of the crucial FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024 and the FIH Hockey5s Women’s World Cup 2024.

The Indian Women’s Hockey Team will return to camp after a short break following their excursion in Spain. They faced off against Belgium, Germany, Ireland, and hosts Spain in the 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023 and will now gear up to make a strong showing in the Olympics Qualifiers and confirm their place in the all-important Paris 2024 Olympics.

The FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024 are scheduled to take place from 13th to 19th January in Ranchi, with India placed in Pool B alongside New Zealand, Italy, and the United States. Meanwhile, Pool A comprises Germany, Japan, Chile, and the Czech Republic. Following that, India will participate in the FIH Hockey5s Women’s World Cup 2024 in Muscat, Oman, which is set to begin on 24th January and conclude on 27th January.

The core group includes goalkeepers Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Bichu Devi Kharibam, and Bansari Solanki, while Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Jyoti Chhatri, and Mahima Chaudhary form the group of defenders.

Nisha, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Mariana Kujur, Sonika, Neha, Baljeet Kaur, Reena Khokhar, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, and Ajmina Kujur are the midfielders called up for the camp, while Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi, Deepika, Sangita Kumari, Mumtaz Khan, Sunelita Toppo, and Beauty Dungdung form the forwards line-up.

The Indian Women’s Hockey Team will return to Ranchi after a dominating performance at the Jharkhand Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023, where they were crowned Champions last month. With the aim of qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympics, the Chief Coach of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team, Janneke Schopman, is striving to draw out the best performances from her players.

Janneke Schopman explained the importance of the upcoming camp and said, “The 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023 served as a good litmus test ahead of the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024. We identified areas for improvement, and we will use this festive period to dot all the i’s and cross the t’s.

The squad is eager to return to Ranchi after their triumph in the Jharkhand Women’s Asian Champions Trophy in November. With the little time left, we will focus on refining our game to ensure we are in the best position—physically, tactically, and mentally—to secure qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics,” he added.

–IANS

hs/