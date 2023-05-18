scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Hockey: Indian women go down fighting 2-4 against Australia in opening test

By Agency News Desk

Adelaide, May 18 (IANS) The Indian women’s hockey fought back from a two-goal deficit and reduced the margin through Sangita Kumari but Australia scored two more goals in the second half to emerge 4-2 winner in the opening match of the four-match bilateral test series here on Thursday.

Australis scored through Aisling Utri (20th), Maddy Fitzpatrick (26th), Alice Arnott (31st) and Courtney Schonell (34th) while Sangita Kumari (28th) and Sharmila Devi (38th) scored for India in the first match of the series.

Australia got into their passing rhythm quickly and dominated India in the first quarter by keeping most of the possession and testing the visitors’ defence numerous times. The hosts also won three penalty corners in the opening quarter of the game but failed to capitalise on those opportunities as the Indian team’s captain and goalkeeper Savita along with the defence stood strong to deny Australia from taking the lead.

However, in the second quarter, Australia netted two goals courtesy of their high tempo and attacking game. Aisling Utri (21′) scored a field goal after Courtney Schonell and Abigail Wilson combined well before the latter put in a cross across the goal for Utri to put the ball in India’s goal. Moments later, Maddy Fitzpatrick (27′) doubled the lead for the hosts as she converted a penalty corner.

Notably, India started playing aggressively after conceding the second goal and it paid off as Sangita Kumari (29′) found the back of the net after Nikki Pradhan’s shot from distance took a deflection off Fitzpatrick and Sangita found herself a perfect position to put the ball beyond Australia’s goalkeeper Jocelyn Bartram. The hosts went into the half-time break with a 2-1 lead.

The third quarter of the match started with Australia scoring a quick goal through Alice Arnott (32′), while Courtney Schonell (35′) netted the fourth goal for the hosts. However, India didn’t take much time to respond as forward Sharmila Devi (40′) converted a penalty corner as the third quarter came to a close 4-2 in favour of Australia.

The fourth and last quarter of the match ended goalless even though both the teams came close to scoring a few times.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Fake ChatGPT apps exploiting users, earning thousands of dollars monthly: Report
Next article
SC stays West Bengal order banning the film 'The Kerala Story'
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Suryansh Shedge replaces injured Jaydev Unadkat in LSG squad

Sports

India in Group C with Japan, Vietnam and Uzbekistan for AFC Women's Olympic Qualifiers Round 2

Technology

Shirtless Bezos seen sunbathing with girlfriend Sanchez on $500mn superyacht

Sports

38-year-old farm labourer Sheeba seeks Rs 1.5 lakh to attend Asian Athletic meet

News

SC stays West Bengal order banning the film 'The Kerala Story'

Technology

Fake ChatGPT apps exploiting users, earning thousands of dollars monthly: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Haryana minister provides assistance to boy suffering from rare disease

Technology

From WhatsApp to Telegram, how fraudsters are still conning Indian users

Technology

Astronomers discover potentially volcano-covered Earth-size exoplanet

News

Armaan Malik reveals 'Nakhrey Nakhrey' was a self-discovery for him

News

It's social freedom vs individual freedom in 'Panne' trailer

News

Jane Fonda says French director wanted to 'see what my orgasms were like' for a role

Sports

India drawn alongside Korea, Thailand, Iran in AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers Round 2

Technology

Google launches Workspace Individual plan in 20 new countries

News

Megan Fox opens up on body dysmorphia; says she 'never ever' loved her body

Sports

India to take part in the FIFAe Nations Playoffs 2023

Health & Lifestyle

Global stroke deaths expected to rise to nearly 5mn by 2030: Study

Technology

Samsung Galaxy F54 with super steady OIS, Nightography feature in India this month

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US