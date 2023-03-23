scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Hockey: Salima Tete appointed as the AHF Athletes Ambassador

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Mar 23: (IANS) The Indian women’s hockey team midfielder Salima Tete was appointed as the AHF Athletes Ambassador from India for a term of two years from March 2023 to March 2025.

The certificate and the position were accepted by Salima Tete during the AHF Congress held in Mungyeong, Korea on Thursday.

Salima, who led the Indian women’s junior hockey team as captain to a fourth-place finish at the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup South Africa 2021 in Potchefstroom, South Africa, is among the four players from Asia to be appointed for the position.

As the AHF Athletes Ambassador, Salima Tete, along with the other selected athletes from Asia, will play a leadership role in the international representation, development, and advocacy of athletes. She will also be working towards promoting awareness about athletes’ rights and athletes’ welfare from the region.

Speaking on the appointment, Salima Tete said, “I am honoured to be selected as one of the AHF Athletes Ambassadors. As athletes from Asia, we face a lot of challenges in our careers. This position will allow me to bring our voices to the front. I hope to make a positive impact on the lives of athletes from the region with this position. I sincerely thank the Asian Hockey Federation for showcasing their faith in me and also express my gratitude to Hockey India for their constant support in all my endeavours.”

Padma Shri Dr. Dilip Tirkey, Hockey India President congratulated Salima Tete on getting the honour.

“It is a pleasure to see one of our Indian players being named as one of the AHF Athletes Ambassadors. Salima has been one of the brightest players for India over the past couple of years and has already showcased her qualities as a leader on the field. We are confident that she will work for the betterment of the sport and the players and will make a positive impact on our beloved game on a global stage.”

–IANS

bsk

Previous article
Aman Raj, Dharma top Indians at tied third in European Challenge Tour event
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Aman Raj, Dharma top Indians at tied third in European Challenge Tour event

Sports

La Liga: Jose Luis Mendilibar replaces Jorge Sampaoli as Sevilla FC coach

News

'Gumraah' trailer has Aditya Roy Kapur in dual role

Sports

World Golf C'ships-Match Play: Korea's Im produces runaway win as Asian brigade enjoys stellar day one

Health & Lifestyle

Omicron sub-lineage continue to be predominant variant, 349 samples of XBB1.16 detected

News

Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra spotted together at lunch

Sports

Asian Hockey Federation awards Hockey India with Best Organiser Award

Sports

Womens World Boxing C'ships: Nitu, Nikhat storm into finals

Sports

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam receives top civilian award, Sitara-e-Imtiaz

Health & Lifestyle

Covid infection before vaccination lowers immunity: Study

Health & Lifestyle

How new medtech is helping India fight tuberculosis?

News

Aneri Vajani on her latest track: 'Gham' is all about love & relationships

News

Vipul Amrutlal Shah's 'Namastey London' completes 16 years, he calls it a 'special film' for him

Sports

Jr Women Zonal C'ships: Top teams continue to win in their respective zones

News

Deepika Aggarwal: My role is similar to Kareena Kapoor’s character in ‘Jab We Met’

Sports

Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Harry Kane bidding to become England's highest goal scorer

Sports

We'll have to wait and see: Cummins on Warner opening the batting in WTC final, Ashes

News

Monika Singh on being part of Bollywood: My vision is clear, soon I will be there

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US