scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Hockey World Cup: Australia clinch quarters berth with 9-2 win over South Africa, France hold Argentina 5-5

By News Bureau

Rourkela, Jan 20 (IANS) Rio Olympic gold medallist Argentina came back from a goal deficit thrice to hold lower-rated France to a 5-5 in a highly-entertaining clash even as Australia thrashed South Africa 9-2 to finish on top in Pool A and clinched a direct berth into the quarterfinals at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023, here on Friday.

Australia, who started the proceedings at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium here on Friday as the World No. 1, rode on four goals, including a hat-trick, by seasoned Blake Govers to finish their league proceedings unbeaten with two wins and a draw.

With Australia enjoying a huge goal-difference advantage, Argentina needed to beat France by at least a 15-goal margin to overtake the Kookaburras, finish on top of the table and bag the quarterfinal berth.

Argentina started well by scoring in the 2nd minute but France came back strongly to not only level the scores in the 10th minute but after a goalless second quarter, took the lead thrice. Argentina, however, fought back every time and eventually levelled the scores 5-5 with just seconds remaining on the clock to salvage a draw.

The two results meant that Australia finished on top of the Pool A standings with seven points while Argentina ended with five points from one win and two draws. France were placed third with four points from one win, one draw and one defeat. Australia claimed the direct berth into the quarterfinals while Argentina and France made it to the Crossover Stage.

In the first match of the day, Blake Govers set the ball rolling for Australia by scoring a field goal in the third minute. But France levelled scores soon when Ntuli Nqobile struck in the seventh minute to make it 1-1. Against the run of play, they could have taken the lead but could not capitalise on a penalty corner in the 10th minute.

However, Australia went ahead again in the ninth minute when Tom Craig scored a field goal. Govers made it 3-1 a minute before the end of the first quarter when he converted a penalty corner. Govers was at it again in the 19th minute when Australia were awarded a penalty stroke.  They had another penalty stroke but could not convert it.

Govers completed his hat-trick in the 19th minute when he scored a field goal to make it 5-1 for the Kookaburras. Jake Harvie and Daniel Beale scored in the 21st and 27th minute respectively as Australia surged to 7-1  at half-time.

They added a goal each in the third and fourth quarters through Jeremy Hayward (31st min) and Tim Brand (46th min) to take a commanding 9-1 lead. They could have added a few more goals but could not capitalise on three penalty corners and some fine attacks.

France held the upper hand in the fourth quarter as they earned three penalty corners but could score only one consolation goal in the 5th minute when Tevin Kok scored a fine field goal as the match ended 9-2 in favour of the World No.1 team.

Meanwhile, the Argentineans, who needed a big win, started the match with an early goal when Nicolas Keenan scored a field goal in the 2nd minute. But France levelled the scores within five minutes when Etienne Tyneves responded with a field goal of his own. Both teams earned a penalty corner each in the second quarter and though Argentina enjoyed a man advantage when Matteo Desgouillons was shown the green card, they failed to score any goal and the score remained 1-1 at half-time.

France are ranked 11th while Argentina are seventh. 

Argentina went ahead in the 33rd minute when Nicolas Della-Torre converted a penalty corner to make it 2-1. But the lead stayed for four minutes as Victor Charlet converted a penalty stroke to pull France level again (2-2).  It was France’s turn to take the lead as Charlet converted a penalty corner to make it 3-2. But just before the end of the third quarter, Argentina levelled the score as Della-Torre too converted a penalty corner to make it 3-3.

Charlet converted another PC in the 48th minute before Argentina equalised once again through a field goal by Ferreiro Martin to make it 4-4.

Charlet was at it once again when he converted a penalty stroke in the 59th minute and just when it looked like they had sealed a famous victory but Argentina launched a wave of attacks to force three successive penalty corners and off the third, Della-Torre scored to salvage a point for Argentina.

–IANS

bsk/ak

Previous article
Australian Open: Classy Korda upsets Medvedev for third-round win
Next article
Satinder Sartaaj opens up about his acting debut in 'The Black Prince'
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IOA forms seven-member panel to probe sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief

News

NTR Jr named in ‘USA Today’ Oscar prediction list for best actor

Sports

Indian National Car Racing Championship: Sohil Shah, Sandeep Kumar claim pole position

Sports

Manika Batra fights her way into WTT Contender semis

Sports

Dynamix Achievers beat Madon Polo to claim Silver Stick Cup

Sports

ILT20: Preparing well, sticking to the plans key for Bravo as MI Emirates face Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

News

Rishab Shetty attends Bhoota Kola festival, thanks Daiva for ‘Kantara’ success

Sports

Aniket Sawant takes top honours in PGTI Pre-Qualifying I as 25 players qualify for final stage

News

Satinder Sartaaj opens up about his acting debut in 'The Black Prince'

Sports

Australian Open: Classy Korda upsets Medvedev for third-round win

News

Supreme Court protects filmmaker Leena Manimekalai from arrest over goddess Kaali poster

Sports

BCCI invites applications for two vacant posts in junior men's and senior women's selection committee

News

Sara Ali Khan shares team boomerang as she gets on with first day of shoot in 2023

News

Kamna Pathak's fashion funda: Don't dress to impress, be comfortable

News

Jennifer Lopez was reluctant to star in 'Shotgun Wedding'

News

'MasterChef India' contestant Suvarna picked up cooking watching shows

Sports

India Open 2023: Vitidsarn upsets Loh Kean Yew to reach semis; Yamaguchi, An Se-Young also advance

News

Amitabh Bachchan meets Ronaldo, Messi before PSG vs Saudi All-Star XI match, netizens go crazy

News

Javed Akhtar: ‘Boycott Bollywood’ won’t help, we are a nation of ‘Movie Bhakts’

News

'Drishyam 2' helmer Abhishek Pathak to tie knot with Shivaleeka Oberoi in Feb

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US