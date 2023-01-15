scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Hockey World Cup: Dominant India held goalless by England as Hardik pulls out injured

By News Bureau

Rourkela, Jan 15 (IANS) India survived a barrage of attacks in the first half and could not give a finishing touch to their dominance against England, held to a goalless draw in their second league match of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium here on Sunday.

Both India and England had started their campaigns by winning their opening matches against Spain and Wales.

So, their clash on Sunday was expected to be a battle for the top spot in Pool D and the first half of the game proved the expectations were accurate as an edgy half of hockey unfolded in Rourkela in front of a packed crowd, with neither team giving an edge, and neither gaining one.

Despite several penalty corners and opportunities for both teams, there was no finishing touch to the attacks as the teams went into the break at level footing. England earned five penalty corners in the first quarter but failed to capitalise on any of them. India had only one PC in this period.

India got into the rhythm in the second quarter, earning three penalty corners compared to two by England.

The second half saw the hosts, ranked fifth as compared to England at sixth, dominate possession and territory with midfielder Hardik Singh being the standout player, but once again there were no finishing touches to be found in the circle.

Mandeep Singh did get the ball in the back of the goal towards the end of the 3rd quarter but the whistle had already been blown for a foul before the goal. Phil Roper was on the end of a great long pass, which just left him with the keeper to beat, but his attempt to lift the ball over goalkeeper P.R Sreejesh went just wide and India breathed a sigh of relief.

The final scoreline remained 0-0, but a major concern for India will be the health of standout player Hardik Singh who appeared to pull up with a groin injury towards the end of the game.

English keeper Oliver Payne was awarded player of the match and said: “We had a good game overall but are a little disappointed not to have capitalised on the scoring opportunities we had today. It was a game we could’ve won, but it’s a hard-earned point and we will take it.”

Both India and England have four points from two matches. India will now to Bhubaneswar for their third league match against Wales while England will take on Spain, who have three points from two games, in their third match.

–IANS

bsk

Previous article
'What a guy,' Anushka Sharma heaps praise on Kohli for 46th ODI century
Next article
Rourkela stadium has largest seating capacity in the world: FIH President
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Premier League: Chelsea return to winning ways, beat Crystal Palace 1-0

Sports

ILT20: Hales, Billings lead Desert Vipers to 7-wicket win over Sharjah Warriors

News

Odds in favour of 'RRR' winning best foreign film at Critics Choice Awards

Sports

Rourkela stadium has largest seating capacity in the world: FIH President

Sports

'What a guy,' Anushka Sharma heaps praise on Kohli for 46th ODI century

Sports

ILT20: Sanchit Sharma shines as Gulf Giants beat Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by 6 wickets

Health & Lifestyle

Pregnant woman air-evacuated by army from Kupwara, brought to Srinagar

Health & Lifestyle

Hockey fans from around the world flocking to Odisha for World Cup

Sports

Morne Morkel joins New Zealand Women's team's coaching group for T20 World Cup

Sports

3rd ODI: Gautam Gambhir jokingly makes big predication about Sri Lanka's defeat, breaks the Internet

Sports

3rd ODI: India sweep to 3-0 series win against Sri Lanka with a 317-run thrashing

Sports

3rd ODI: We have seen Mohammed Siraj go from strength to strength, says Rohit Sharma

Sports

3rd ODI: Mindset is to help the team, and put the team in strong position, says Virat Kohli

Sports

Golf: Molinari-led Continental Europe win title in inaugural Hero Cup

Technology

283 mn used smartphones shipped last year globally

Sports

3rd ODI: Kohli, Gill, Siraj lead India to 317-run thrashing of Sri Lanka, clinch series 3-0 (ld)

News

Tanmay Bhat recalls how it took Shah Rukh Khan just 10 mins to understand a show script

News

Hiten Tejwani shares his love for flying kites on Makar Sankranti

News

Abdu Rozik: Priyanka and Archana play a lot of mind games on 'BB16'

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Spain thrash Wales 5-1 to claim first win, remain in the hunt

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US